Prosecutor General Krasnov: Russia’s position on recognizing Meta as an extremist organization has not changed

Russia’s position on recognizing Meta (which owns social networks Facebook and Instagram recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) as extremist has not changed. About this Izvestia told Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov.

“This is our country. We must respect the laws of our state, citizens and their values,” he said. At the same time, the Prosecutor General noted that representatives of Meta did not appeal the court’s decision on cassation. He admitted that perhaps the company’s management “has reached the very stage of accepting and understanding the reasons for this decision.”

In March 2022, the court recognized Meta as an extremist organization and banned its activities in Russia, as well as its Facebook and Instagram social networks. The reason for this was changes in platform moderation: Meta temporarily allowed Facebook and Instagram in a number of countries not to remove calls for violence against Russian military personnel.