After the request made by Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer for the Justice to return the management of her companies, her hotels and the administration of all her assets, the prosecutor before the Federal Oral Oral Court 5 (TOF 5), Diego Velasco ruled that the claim of the Kirchner family should be accepted, thus ceasing the judicial intervention on Los Sauces SA, and the Maximum Condominium and Florencia Kirchner. He stated that in the Hotesur case the judicial measure should continue.

The Kirchner family claimed before TOF 5 that they urgently end, within 60 days, the interventions ordered since 2016 when they were investigated for money laundering operations.

Thus, Máximo Kirchner lost the power of administration of the Condominium that includes the 26 properties that he received with his sister, as a result of the succession of Néstor Kirchner. In addition, they were displaced from the management of the real estate Los Sauces and the hotel firm Hotesur.

Last week, Carlos Beraldi, defense attorney, demanded which demands the completion of the judicial interventions of the companies Los Sauces SA, Hotesur SA, the Los Sauces hotel and the condominium of Máximo and Florencia Kirchner within a maximum period of 60 days.

The request was made to the judge of oral court No. 5, Daniel Obligado, the same one who allowed Amado Boudou to enjoy house arrest at the beginning of the pandemic without being included in people at risk.

Beraldi also required that the auditors present a final report and that a technical team audit the work of the judicial assistants to determine the patrimonial situation of the companies and the condominium.

This Wednesday, the prosecutor before the TOF 5, Diego Velasco, granted the request of the Kirchner family and in his opinion indicated that the judicial intervention on “Los Sauces” and “Condominio Máximo Kirchner and Florencia Kirchner” must cease. However, he considered that the judicial measure should continue in the hotel firm.

Both Los Sauces SA and Hotesur are the Kirchner firms investigated for money laundering operations.. It was determined that they were used to launder more than 120 million pesos between 2009 and 2013. The biggest drawback lies in the real estate, whose main assets could not be rented again, and in the case of the Condominium, it accumulated tax debts for more than four million pesos.

The Court determined that Los Sauces was not intended to operate commercially, but to be a “screen to put into circulation of illicit origin and thus give it the appearance of legality.” The same criteria governed the operation of Hotesur, which continues to operate under judicial intervention.

Prosecutor Velasco, in the letter to which Clarín agreed, made a difference between Los Sauces whose expertise is about to be concluded, but not that of Hotesur. For this reason, he understood that this last signature must continue to intervene.

These are reports requested by Cristina Kirchner and Lázaro Báez, one of the main tenants of Los Sauces, and responsible for exploring Hotesur until 2013.

The measure is prior to the start of the oral trial. The cases have been settled three years ago in the TOF 5 chaired by Daniel Obligado and who together with Adrian Grünberg and Adriana Palliotti will have to decide whether to put an end to the judicial interventions.

Given the validity of the interventions for four years, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the hotel firm must continue under judicial administration. As Clarín said, the lease agreement with the last company, Idea SA, owned by Osvaldo Sanfelice (former partner of Máximo Kirchner), was out of date, with a debt on which they did not agree, making their commercial course unviable.

Idea SA was also intervened since it is part of the companies investigated for money laundering. But in addition, Hotesur SA has been headless for more than three years, without an appointment of authorities, and with problems to meet the payment of its expenses, “it is necessary to maintain the management of the administrator,” said the prosecutor in his opinion.

It also took into account, in the case of Hotesur, the accounting expertise ordered by the Court is still in progress. According to the courts, the hotel company managed since its purchase in 2008 by Lázaro Báez (sentenced to 12 years for money laundering), was used to launder 80 million pesos, simulating lease contracts such as room rental with companies of the Austral Group that were never used. For his management, businessman K used Valle Miter SRL, which was financed with loans from Austral Construcciones, the main contractor of road works in Santa Cruz during the Kirchner government.

When rejecting that the intervention of Hotesur be terminated, the prosecutor said: “Given that the functions and objectives of that intervention still remain in force until the conclusions of the experts analyze all the points proposed by the parties, tending to verify the hypothesis accusation formulated by the examining Prosecutor, as well as that society is normalized in relation to its authorities as the auditor has insisted ”.

It had a different approach than Los Sauces, the real estate company whose main tenants were Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López (they were 86% of the turnover). Laundering maneuvers were around 30 million pesos. The main assets of the firm are located in the Federal Capital, more specifically in Puerto Madero, and in Río Gallegos. Those properties could not be rented.

Cristóbal López was the one who rented in Puerto Madero, and Austral Construcciones had several of the contracts in Río Gallegos. The prosecutor pointed out that the expertise ordered in this case, “is in its final stage” and that “the intervening technicians (official and proposed by the parties) have already made the situation clear in light of the points requested by the parties,” he explained. Therefore, “it is understood that the objectives of the intervention in this case have been met.”

For this reason, it ruled that it is “convenient to stop the judicial intervention,” Velasco ruled, but asked the Oral Court to appoint two overseers from the Office of the Auditor General of the Nation to “keep the Court informed about the future of the legal persons in question. and of the assets of the condominium, with prohibition of the alienation of goods, non-current assets or distribution of dividends ”.