The theft of a briefcase with 7,000 dollars at the home of Gustavo Petro’s number 2, Laura Sarabia, has ended up becoming a matter of State. The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, has assured this Thursday that the two employees of the Sarabia house, suspected of the robbery, were illegally listened to by the police. To authorize the punctures, they were made to pass by members of the Clan del Golfo cartel. Barbosa has assured that those involved have acted like “the Colombian Gestapo.” “The dirtiest means have been used,” he insisted.

The prosecution is going to call all those involved to testify, including the ambassador in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, whom Sarabia accuses of having publicized the case to the media and provoking this investigation. Petro has had to mediate between them, as they are two of his most trusted people in the Government. The internal war has been taken advantage of by the prosecutor Barbosa – chosen by Duque and who regularly acts as an opponent of Petro – to ensure that we are facing a case of “parajusticia”, justice outside the law. “This is the miserable construction of a judicial report,” Barbosa has claimed.

While the prosecutor gave the press conference to report these facts, the president was scheduled to meet with Benedetti to try to stop a scandal that has not stopped growing. In fact, it was the ambassador himself who slipped this Wednesday that Sarabia could have intercepted a telephone and cast a pall of suspicion about the amount of money that was moving in Sarabia’s house. From within the Government, Benedetti and Sarabia have put a case on a plate for the prosecutor that began as a domestic issue and of which no one today dares to say how it will end.

Justice will also investigate whether submitting the nanny, Marelbys Meza, to the polygraph was an abuse of power. Sarabia’s security picked up her employee one day and transferred her to an office in the Casa de Nariño, her presidential residence, where she was tested. She tested negative, that is, she found that she was guilty of the robbery, and shortly after she was fired from her. The woman appeared last Saturday in the press assuring that she had been afraid and that she had felt kidnapped. She also denounced the prosecutor’s office, which immediately gave her protection.

The first to denounce in January was Sarabia, alarmed by the robbery at her home. The police officers who handled the case, the prosecutor believes, overreached their investigation. The question is whether the chief of staff was aware. Those agents tapped the phones of the housekeepers as if they were two dangerous criminals. According to her babysitter, they followed her and a taxi driver brother around the city. This same worker had been employed by Benedetti, and this is where the story begins to get tangled up.

(News in development)

