A resident of Murcia faces six years in prison for an alleged crime of continuous sexual abuse, which he would have committed against one of his nieces from the age of nine to twelve, according to the Superior Prosecutor’s Office of the Region in its letter of provisional classification of the facts. The private prosecution, exercised on behalf of the parents of the victim, raise the petition up to seven and a half years in prison.

The events that will be judged soon would have occurred between 2016 and 2019, when the defendant, who was 54 years old, allegedly took advantage of the fact that the minor stayed for the afternoon or to sleep at home to subject her to all kinds of carnal touching.

In some cases, as reported by the prosecutor in his letter, the suspect allegedly sat the little girl on his knees, with the excuse of playing with the computer, after which he apparently began to touch her chest under her clothes. On other occasions, he would have taken advantage of the moments when the minor fell asleep on the sofa to put his hands under his pants and touch her genitals, while kissing her on the mouth. In such circumstances, the girl’s uncle would have acted “with the intention of satisfying her sexual appetite”, on various occasions “when the minor was between nine and twelve years old” and until January 21, 2020, “in which she was at school he narrated these events to the teachers for the first time ».

A report by expert psychologists incorporated into the proceedings gives credibility to the victim’s testimony



It was the teachers who alerted the girl’s parents to what she had told them, which led to the filing of a complaint and the subsequent arrest of the suspect and the opening of legal proceedings for alleged continuing abuse.

A psychological report contributed to the case, developed by the specialists of the Forensic Psychology Unit of the Murcia Institute of Legal Medicine, considers that the testimony provided by the victim “is compatible with the lived experience”, therefore it is considered “credible ». Psychologists recommend that emotional support be maintained for the child to avoid later problems.

The situation ended on January 21, 2020, when the girl told her teachers, at school, what she was experiencing



The prosecutor, in addition to the six-year prison sentence, requests that the accused be given a penalty of 500 meters away from the girl for a period of ten years.

“Huge moral damage”



The rating made by the private prosecution, promoted by the lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo Ruiz, raises the demand for imprisonment to seven and a half years and in turn requests the payment of compensation of 60,000 euros to the little girl “for the enormous damage moral suffered by the minor as a result of continued abuse.

The criminal lawyer recounts in his letter how the little girl, after being the object of the alleged abuse, “left the room under the pretext of going to the bathroom and took refuge in the dining room, where her aunt used to be, although this is not always I was at home ». On other occasions, “scared and with the obvious aim of marking distance”, she would go to another room “and take her aunt’s ‘tablet’ to try to escape.”

The Examining Court number 7 of Murcia has already opened a trial against the accused.