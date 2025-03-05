The prosecutor challenges the appeal of the Andalusian government and rejects its entry into the case against chopped health contracts

The Andalusian Government, through the lawyers of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) in Cádiz, has presented a appeal against the judge’s decision to deny them the personation in the case that investigates an alleged crime of embezzlement in the mass fractionation of contracts with private health in 2021. He did it on February 18.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Cádiz raised a letter to the judge that instructs the case, dated February 26, challenging that appeal and urging the magistrate to leave SAS out of the instruction as long as it does not clarify as a person (as an accusation, as investigated, as injured or as responsible for the facts investigated).

In this letter, to which this newspaper has had access, the prosecutor of Cádiz, Patricia Navarro, shows her coincidence with the judge’s criteria and aligns with the rejection of the personation of the SAS in the judicial case, claiming that “the procedure is in the initial phase”, that “it does not even go to certain persons”, and defends the opening of proceedings to “identify those investigated.” “No documentation outside the SAS itself in the procedure, so no kind of helplessness is produced by dilating the personation of the same until those investigated are determined” and the Board can clarify the corresponding procedural position, says the brief.

Indeed, the SAS lawyer alleges in her appeal that is in a situation of “helplessness” by not knowing the advances of an instruction that tries to determine if there was embezzlement and prevarication in the “mass and improper fractionation” of health contracts denounced by the auditors of the Ministry of Health in Cádiz. In the resource, the Board insists on “being admitted to said procedure through a personation AD CAUTILAM“, That is,” without exactly specifically specifically its procedural position, since not being able to access the content of the actions, it is impossible to specify it, with the consequent damage and helplessness that this generates, since it is only possible to access them when the personation is admitted. ”

The judicial case of chopped contracts is based on a complaint filed by Podemos, which this Tuesday also sent to the judge his allegations against the appeal of the Board, also challenging his arguments to be able to appeal without clarifying his motivations. “The personation demands the adoption of a specific and determined procedural role (particular, popular, investigated, responsible or civil actor, etc.) and a link with the alleged crime investigated according to the procedural position that is intended to be occupied,” says the legal representation of Podemos.

Judge Rosa María García Jover, who investigates possible irregularities in the massive subdivision of SAS contracts in Cádiz in 2021, has summoned to declare two auditors and two high positions of the government of Juan Manuel Moreno as witnesses. In Cádiz, the investigation of the Provincial Auditor of the SAS and his team counted 135,767 invoices a year that added 235.4 million in minor contracts, with an analyzed sample of 175 files (235,000 euros) and 100% of detected anomalies, according to the provincial report advanced by Eldiario.es, and that works held by the magistrate and the prosecutor of the case.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Cádiz wants to interrogate those responsible for the unfavorable reports of the intervention of the Board that denounced the “undue and massive” chopping of millionaire contracts of the SAS, making them go through hundreds of chained minor contracts – all allocated to pay the same benefit or service – in order to “avoid” the legislation.

The auditors put under suspicion the total expenditure of the SAS in minor contracts – in amounts below 15,000 or 30,000 euros – that added 234.5 million euros at the end of year 2021. On April 2 they must give a statement before Judge Antonio Rodríguez Cunill and Joaquín Pavón Rendón, provincial interventors of the SAS in Cádiz; And on April 3, two heads of service of the same department, Beatriz Tallón Calliz and María Jesús Correro Fernández will be done.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Cádiz joined the open investigation and, on February 26, he asked the judge for several proceedings that she accepted in a signed providence a day later: the prosecutor claims to the SAS 14 concrete files of spending – minor contracts of different quantities with the same company and for the same benefit -, the report of the control of the Chamber of Accounts on the contracts of the SAS relative to the year 2021 Witnesses, of the two provincial auditors of Cádiz and two heads of service of the same department, whom the magistrate has already called to declare in early April.

Before practicing new proceedings, the prosecutor had claimed a copy of the “extensive” report of the intervention of the Junta de Andalucía that censored the contract of contracting contracts, to corroborate if there was “law fraud” in the 235 million euros that the SAS spent in 2021 in thousands of minor contracts.

The document requested by the Public Ministry is an action report that the former general interventor of the Board – recipiently dismissed – raised the Ministry of Finance alerting of possible criminal indications in the hiring of the SAS in 2022, a consequence of not having fulfilled the recommendations issued by the auditors in previous exercises to end the practice of the fractionation of contracts. Nor did that action report make the SAS correct the deficiencies detected, since the same warnings reappeared in the reports of the provincial auditors in 2023 and 2024.

All these provincial reports, revealed by eldiario.es, motivated the complaint filed by Podemos in Courts of Cádiz, Huelva, Córdoba and Jaén, but only the first complaint has caused an opening of proceedings.

The “abuse” of the SAS of the minor contracts, which the law limits to exceptional and justified urgency cases, made the general intervention of the Board order this contractual figure in the provincial delegations of the SAS in the eight Andalusian provinces. The conclusions were similar in all audits, which uncovered a “law fraud” in the systematic and “irregular” use of this type of contracts. The Junta de Andalucía had awarded 1,225 million in the year 2021 with the “mass and improper” subdivision of minor contracts that, now, investigates justice, for the moment only in Cádiz.

The Moreno government is also being investigated in a court in Seville for alleged prevarication in the emergency contracts of the SAS with private clinics between 2020 and 2024, protected by a decree law enabled during the pandemic when it was already repealed.