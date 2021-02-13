US House of Representatives Prosecutor Stacy Pleskeet, on Friday, February 12, during her speech in the Senate at the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, made a slip and called for his acquittal. The broadcast is conducted by the TV channel Nbc…

“He had every reason to know that they were armed, prone to violence and ready to really fight … And he still gave his instructions to go to the Capitol and, I quote,“ fight with all your might to stop the theft (election victory) ”… That is why he must be convicted and acquitted, ”she said. After that, Plaxit was about to leave the podium, but returned to correct the reservation.

“And deprived of the right (to hold public office),” the prosecutor of the lower house corrected herself. Laughter was heard in the conference room.

Earlier that day, former US President’s lawyer David Schoen provided proof of the harmlessness of the word “fight”, the use of which at the January 6 rally is accused of the ex-head of state, because it was allegedly a call to storm the Capitol. The defense showed a video of Trump saying these words, and not when they are taken out of context, as the prosecution sees it.

Schoen stated that the use of the word “fight” was metaphorical and figurative and added that the term was used by politicians on both sides.

On February 12, it was reported that the Trump defense had completed their position at an impeachment trial in the upper house of Congress.

On February 9, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater for Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president. In response, prosecutors from the US House of Representatives said that Trump on the day of the riots at the Capitol deliberately incited his supporters to mutiny and therefore should be convicted as part of the impeachment process.

On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump, who at that time was the president of the United States, broke into the Capitol building after the rally. Despite the unrest, Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as head of state.