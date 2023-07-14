The Prosecutor’s Office has requested the Investigating Court number 5 of Las Palmas, which has assumed the alleged denial of relief to the 60 immigrants who sank south of Gran Canaria after ten hours waiting for help, to take a statement, first of all, from the pilot of Maritime Rescue that defended that the zódiac was in an area where Spain was responsible for rescuing them, as reported by the Efe Agency. Maritime Rescue defended, on the other hand, that in the area where the vessel was located, which had been waiting for 12 hours since it was sighted, both the Spanish and Moroccan rescue services could intervene.

some recordings of the rescue operation, to which Cadena SER had access, show that there were doubts between the Las Palmas rescue coordination center and the pilot of the search plane as to whether the waters in which the boat was located were Moroccan or Spanish. The pilot insisted that they were in the waters of the search and rescue zone that corresponds to Spain.

At 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, the plane Sasemar 101 located the rubber boat, with about 60 occupants. At that moment, an indication was given to the freighter Azure Ships, with the flag of the Marshall Islands. The Rabat coordination center was also notified. The boat was 40 miles (74.1 kilometers) from the coast of El Aaiún (the Saharawi capital). According to Maritime Rescue sources, the shipwreck and rescue by Morocco did not take place until 6.20 this Wednesday, which means that the flimsy boat was waiting for more than 10 hours, only guarded by the freighter. When she arrived, the Moroccan patrol boat al-mansour he was barely able to save 24 people. A Spanish helicopter rescued the girl’s body shortly after, which was floating on the high seas.

This event has led to the complaint by the Prosecutor for alleged omission of relief, which “endorses” the complaint filed by Caminando Fronteras, according to the chief prosecutor of the TSJ of the Canary Islands, María Farnés Martínez. This NGO provided the Spanish authorities with the position that allowed the location of this pneumatic. The Ombudsman will also investigate the shipwreck ex officio.

In its complaint, a three-page document to which Efe has had access, the Prosecutor’s Office defends that there are indications of a crime of omission of the duty of relief in the management that Salvamento Marítimo made of that emergency and asks that two of its officers be summoned employees: the pilot of the Sasemar 101 and “the person who directed the operations” from the Rescue Center of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. He requests that these two public employees declare as being investigated, not as witnesses, but that does not mean that at this start of the investigation he holds them responsible for anything that happened, according to the spokesperson for Las Palmas.

The account of the alleged facts only mentions that there was an exchange of views between these two Salvage workers on whether the vessel was in the SAR (English acronym for search and rescue) zone under the responsibility of Spain”, after which the order was given. to the plane Sasemar 101 after he returned to his base in Gran Canaria and control of the operation was transferred to Morocco.