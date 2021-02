It considers that “the lack of care and admission to the ICU decisively increased” the risk of death Antonio Gea Barberá in a file image. / LV

Almost nine years have passed, but the Justice will sit on the bench this Monday four doctors from the La Vega de Murcia hospital accused of the death of Antonio Gea Barberá, 64, for alleged malpractice during an intervention. The deceased was a professor at the Saavedra Fajardo institute, a chemist and a pharmacist. The view will have lu