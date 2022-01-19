The same penalty is claimed for former commissioner Aldeguer and sentences of up to six years for farmers
The prosecutor for environmental crimes, Miguel de Mata, has requested sentences of one year and nine months in prison for the former agriculture minister, Antonio Cerdá, and for the former water commissioner of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Manuel Aldeguer, both prosecuted in the ‘Caso Topillo’ for which the irreversible environmental degradation is investigated
