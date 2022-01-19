Intensive cultivation in the surroundings of the town of Los Nietos, with the Mar Menor in the background, in a file image. / P. Sánchez del Valle / AGM

The prosecutor for environmental crimes, Miguel de Mata, has requested sentences of one year and nine months in prison for the former agriculture minister, Antonio Cerdá, and for the former water commissioner of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Manuel Aldeguer, both prosecuted in the ‘Caso Topillo’ for which the irreversible environmental degradation is investigated