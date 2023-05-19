Alberto Luceño enters the police station to sign, on May 4 in Madrid. Jose Ruiz (Europa Press)

The so-called prosecutor case masks de Madrid has requested 15 years in prison for the commission agent Alberto Luceño and 9 for his partner Luis Medina, whom he accuses of defrauding the Madrid City Council with the sole objective of “exaggeratingly enriching themselves” at the worst moment of the covid pandemic, with exorbitant commissions and overprices in the sale of sanitary material. The public prosecutor considers both perpetrators of a continuous crime of aggravated fraud and another of falsification of a commercial document, but loads the inks on Luceño as the mastermind of all the scam, forger and deceiver of his own partner. The letter states that the City Council paid almost 12 million euros for masks, gloves and tests, of which 5.1 million ended up in Luceño’s accounts and one million, in those of the son of the Duke of Feria. The Prosecutor’s Office specifies that the consistory chaired by José Luis Martínez-Almeida was, “by far”, the municipality in Spain that paid the most for masks and covid tests. It is also requested that Luceño pay a fine of almost six million euros and that both pay 7.8 million in compensation to the Municipal Company of Funeral Services and Cemeteries of Madrid, which was the one that put the money.

The prosecutor Luis Rodríguez Sol has already presented his brief with provisional conclusions a month and a half after magistrate Adolfo Carretero, head of the Investigating Court Number 47 of Madrid, proposed to sit the two commission agents on the bench for the alleged million-dollar fraud that they tended to the Madrid City Council. The prosecutor explains that, in March 2020, when the pandemic had just broken out, Spain had been confined and hundreds of people were dying every day, Luis Medina contacted the Madrid City Council, presenting himself as an intermediary who was already selling to European governments, but with an eye on doing business.

The public ministry considers that they were already plotting to “exaggerately enrich themselves at the expense of the aforementioned situation of extreme need and lack of sanitary materials, selling the products for a much higher price than what was offered by the suppliers, and this as a consequence of the imposition of some exorbitant commissions that they kept hidden at all times from the buyer, whom they convinced that they were acting for altruistic reasons, without obtaining any benefit from the operation”.

The prosecutor accuses Luceño of the crimes of aggravated fraud, false commercial and official document and another aggravated against the public Treasury, while the son of the Duke of Feria and the model Naty Abascal, Luis Medina, considers him a co-author of fraud and falsification of a commercial document for this operation for the sale of sanitary material in which, according to the investigation, both pocketed 6.6 million dollars in commissions. Or as Luceño said, they took that money “pa The bag”. But the commissions were not distributed equally: Luceño cheated on his friend, and pocketed more than five million, while Medina took one million. All money from the people of Madrid.

The letter details that the prices of sanitary materials “were imposed by Luceño on the City Council”, to which he assured that it was what the exporter was asking for. But he hid that he was overcharging the product and commissions for him of “approximately 60% in the case of masks, 81% in the case of gloves and almost 71% in the case of tests.” In one of the batches of masks, it is read, the real price was 2.68 million, but “the defendants artificially inflated it to take $4,000,000 as a net profit from the operation; that is, 148% of the real price of the product”. The scam could have been bigger, but the products failed and the relationship declined.

In its letter, in addition to the prison sentence, Anti-Corruption requests a total fine of 5.6 million euros for Luceño, while for Medina it requests 450,000 euros, and demands that both compensate the Municipal Funeral Services Company of Madrid, which was the one that formalized the purchase, with the amount corresponding to the commissions they earned and the premium paid by the City Council. In addition, he demands that both jointly face compensation of 7.82 million euros, an amount that rises to 1.351 million for Luceño that he should pay to the Treasury. The prosecutor also wants the assets currently seized from both to be confiscated, as well as “any others in the hands of the defendants up to the amount of 4,623,350.05 euros in the case of Alberto Luceño, and the amount of 912,700 euros, in the case of Luis Medina”.