The prosecutor’s office asked blogger Alexei Navalny to be fined 950 thousand rubles in a libel case against veteran Ignat Artemenko, Izvestia correspondent reports on Tuesday, February 16.

“I ask you to impose a penalty on Navalny in the amount of 950 thousand rubles,” said state prosecutor Yekaterina Frolova during the debate.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Babushkinsky Court of Moscow held a debate of the parties in the case of libel against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko.

During the meeting, the prosecutor asked to find the blogger guilty. According to Frolova, instead of apologizing, “the defendant continued to insult Artemenko during the trial.”

In turn, Navalny’s defense asks to acquit him in a criminal case.

Judge Vera Akimova has appointed the announcement of the verdict for February 20. Then Navalny will be able to deliver the last word.

The veteran Artemenko himself, at the last meeting, refused to further participate in the process because of poor health, as well as because of the insults at him from Navalny.

Navalny is accused of deliberately disseminating information discrediting the honor and dignity of Artemenko. During the first meeting, the blogger refused to admit his guilt. Navalny called the victim a traitor in the summer of 2020, criticizing the video in which the veteran supported the vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution.