The state prosecution requested a sentence of seven years in a general regime colony for the former acting head of correctional colony No. 1 in Yaroslavl, Dmitry Nikolaev, and his deputy, Igit Mikhailov, in the case of beating up prisoner Yevgeny Makarov. On October 19, lawyers told about this on the Yaroslavskoe Delo Telegram channel, reports TASS…

The state prosecution asks these defendants for 7 years in a general regime colony. In total, the prosecutor’s office requested 72 years in prison for the accused.

Maxim Yablokov was asked to receive a sentence of 6 years in prison, Igor Bogdanov – 5 years and 6 months, Alexey Brovkin – 5 years and 5 months, Alexander Morozov – 5 years and 5 months, Dmitry Solovyov – 5 years and 4 months, Ruslan Tsvetkov – 5 years and 4 months, Andrey Zybin – 5 years and 3 months, Sergey Drachev – 5 years and 3 months, Sipan Mamoyan – 5 years and 2 months, Alexey Mikityuk – 5 years, Alexey Andreev – 4 years in prison.

As the lawyer Irina Biryukova noted during the trial, the leadership of the colony intended to hide the crime, since the prisoner Yevgeny Makarov, after the beating, was not returned to his cell, but was placed in solitary confinement

The inspections did not begin upon the report of the management of the correctional institution, after Biryukova’s appeals to the supervisory authorities and to the Ombudsman in Russia, the lawyer added.

A criminal case was opened after a recording with scenes of violence against convicts IK-1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Yaroslavl Region was published on August 24, 2018. In November 2016, the accused, who were supposed to search the convicts of IK-1, beat three men. The injuries caused by him did not entail any harm to health.

In 2018, after the information about torture in the Yaroslavl colony appeared in the summer of the same year, the UFSIN conducted checks, during which 168 cases of violations in the colonies were revealed when force and special equipment were used against prisoners.