The former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, who was accused of organizing the murders, had a unit that was engaged in the elimination of persons he did not like. On Thursday, September 3, with reference to the speech of the prosecutor in court, reports RIA News…

According to the representative of the prosecution, some of the participants in the trial “feel fear and trepidation” from both the main accused and his accomplices. At the same time, as noted by the prosecutor, the fear is real, because until now “the threat [для участников процесса] not liquidated ”.

Earlier on September 3, Furgal demanded the withdrawal of the entire investigation team investigating his case. At the same time, the investigation into the case of the former Khabarovsk governor was extended by five months – until February 8, 2021.

Furgal was detained on the night of July 9. He is charged with two murders and one attempted murder in 2004-2005 on the territory of the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region. The politician denies his guilt, claiming that a criminal case against him was initiated by “certain officials who would like to remove him from office.”

After Sergei Furgal was dismissed from his post due to the loss of confidence, protests began in Khabarovsk. Local residents, in particular, demanded an open trial of the former governor.