The prosecutor specialized in urban planning and crimes against the environment, Miguel de Mata, has also appealed the resolution of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Murcia, which exonerates José Salvador Fuentes Zorita, former socialist president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS ), in the proceedings of the ‘Topillo case’ by l
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#prosecutor #affirms #Fuentes #Zorita #incur #prevarication
Leave a Reply