To find the lifeless body of Marco Mannarelli his wife, who now wants clarification regarding the causes of death

A very unpleasant and at the moment still completely inexplicable episode occurred in recent days in Civitanova Marche. A man, husband and father of only 40 years, passed away after suffering an illness. He was called Marco Mannarelli and to find his lifeless body his wife. The autopsy has been ordered by the prosecutor, who should clarify the causes of his death.

Marco was born in Rome 40 years ago. he was very attached to the capital, where he had grown up and where his parents and sister still live today. For the sake of the woman he married and with whom he had two children, for years he had moved hundreds of kilometers away, to Civitanova Marche.

In the night between 18 and 19 October last, what no one would have imagined happened. An illness, due to causes yet to be clarified, has crushed the life of man.

It was there to find her body, already lifeless by now wife. The shocked woman contacted the 118 medical rescuers who promptly reached the couple’s home aboard the ambulance.

Unfortunately, the intervention of doctors and nurses was useless. The 40-year-old’s heart was already at a standstill for several hours.

The autopsy has been arranged on the body of Marco Mannarelli

The episode of Marco Mannarelli threw in the discomfort all his family members. In particular his wifewho found the lifeless body of his father’s sonsa three-year-old male and a female born about a year ago.

At the same time everyone they want to see clearly. They do not explain how it is possible that a young man, healthy and who has never had problems of any kind, could have died so suddenly from an illness.

The prosecutor accepted, for this reason, the request of the family of carry out an autopsy. Autopsy examination that was carried out by the coroner in charge Antonio Tombolini, on the day following his death and of which the results are now awaited.

The release of the clearance in order to proceed with i funeralwhich should take place in Rome, Marco’s hometown.