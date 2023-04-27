The prosecution said US enemies could grant asylum to Teixeira in exchange for information.

Public prosecutors were afraid that US enemies could provide asylum to US National Guard air force Jack Teixeira in exchange for classified information if he was released from arrest. This follows from a document filed in the Massachusetts District Court, according to RIA News.

According to the prosecution, “the accused poses a serious threat of absconding”, in connection with which they oppose the release of Teixeira from custody.

The document also says that Teixeira took “serious obstructive steps” prior to his arrest to prevent the US government from finding out the full extent of the leaked information and the users with whom he shared it.

On April 13, FBI agents arrested US Air Force National Guard Jack Teixeira, suspected of leaking secret Pentagon documents.

The leak of secret Pentagon documents on the conflict in Ukraine became known on April 7. According to the NYT, the materials dated early March contain a description of the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as information about the plans of the United States and NATO to strengthen the Ukrainian army. Later, the media reported that about a hundred more secret US documents were on the network.