The prosecution asked the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation nullity of the sentence that acquitted Carlos Telleldín for his alleged intervention as a necessary participant in the attack on the AMIA and that a new in which he is sentenced to life imprisonment.

The request was made by prosecutors Roberto Salum, Santiago Eyherabide and Santiago Roldán in an appeal, after being notified, on March 26, of the grounds for the ruling issued by the Federal Oral Court No. 3.

In the arguments of the judgment, TOF 3 explained that, in its opinion, there is not a single proof that Telleldín knew that he delivered a traffic to be used as a car bomb in the 1994 AMIA attack.

In substantiating the acquittal of the ex-petitioner issued on December 23, the court said that It was also not proven that the defendant had anti-Semitic feelings and necessary training for having been an agent of the fearsome D2 of the Córdoba police during the dictatorship.

In a ruling of more than 800 pages, the judges Andrés Basso, Javier Ríos and Fernando Canero maintained that the only thing accredited is that the engine of a sinister truck that Telleldín bought in 1994 was found among the rubble of the Jewish mutual. Not the body, but just the engine.

Telleldín he was the only defendant in the case by the local connection of the attack. As for the international connection, the justice demands from Iran the extradition of five Iranians accused of being the masterminds of the attack perpetrated by the Islamic Jihad of Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Now the prosecutors reiterated the request made during their plea in the oral trial so that the former auto reducer is convicted of the crime of aggravated homicide by the use of a suitable means to cause a common danger to the detriment of 85 victims, minor, serious and very serious injuries to the detriment of at least 151 victims and damages.

Unlike the court, for prosecutors:

– It’s false Telleldín has sold the unit as “hundreds of other vehicles.”

– It was not a transaction or a fleeting event, without time to evaluate how the circumstances were going, but with the previous visit of three people, between July 9 and 10, 1994.

– “Since 24 hours before Telleldín came up with the question, which is already contextualized as a transaction with foreigners, which is very significant in the case of the acquisition of a recordable personal property and with the requirements, paperwork and bureaucracy required for a purchase of these characteristics ”.

– The next day “another foreigner intervened, who is not well understood what he is saying and does not know the area. But he comes to buy a motor vehicle from Telleldín, under the conditions of informality and lack of any guarantee that Telleldín has to offer ”.

– The alleged buyer turned out a subject with an Arabic accent and the statement of the daughter of Ana Boragni – Telleldín’s partner – that she had an “Arabic-type tune” is relevant.

– The subject who appeared on that occasion He was not interested in the conditions of the vehicle or its documentation, and then he took it without the necessary papers so that he could perfect the transfer and circulate normally.

-Telleldín “never in the framework of his criminal undertaking delivered vehicles without any paper, or form 08, or the sale complaint or the green card. (…) Uniquely, and strikingly, in this case yesí “.

– “The subject shows a false ID and, when asked, says that he makes the purchase to a third. He, for his part, never identifies himself ”. According to the defendant, he asked him to “sing his DNI number”, after which he extracted a document, displayed it and, to questions from Telleldín, replied that it was a document for foreigners.

Regarding the alleged arbitrariness of the sentence, for the prosecutors there was on the part of the court “a manifest inconsistency in the evaluation of the evidence produced during the debate ”.

“A segmented analysis of the evidence has been carried out and a joint and integrated vision of all of them has been omitted, thus distorting the effectiveness that –in light of the rules of sound criticism– corresponds to the different evidence gathered ”Says the writing.

And in relation to the “institutional gravity”, they recalled that the case “has caused shock in society, Well, we are talking about the worst terrorist attack that our country suffered ”.

They then pointed out the contradiction that Telleldín had been convicted in the trial for alleged irregularities in the investigation of the attack, but not for his possible responsibility in the attack.

Salum, Eyherabide and Roldán reviewed that the court could not “obtain certainty that Carlos Alberto Telleldín acted with fraud regarding the destination that would be given to the truck he delivered.” And they objected that the judges introduced “a knowledge and intention that is not required by law according to art. 45 of the Penal Code ”to absolve him.

