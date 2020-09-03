The prosecutor requested 11 years in a general regime colony for the actor Mikhail Yefremov. On Thursday, September 3, reports RIA News…

According to the prosecutor, without isolation from society, the actor has no chance of correction.

Earlier, the prosecutor stated about the proven guilt of Mikhail Efremov in the fatal accident on the Garden Ring. As noted by the state prosecutor, the guilt of the actor is confirmed by video materials, expert examination data, testimony of witnesses and a number of other evidence.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. As a result of the accident, the driver of the van Sergey Zakharov died. The artist stated that he did not remember what happened.