On June 17, “The Popular Consultation Law” was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation; Therefore, in these days the National Electoral Institute INE, will launch the publicity to summon citizens to participate next Sunday, August 1, in the popular consultation to prosecute former public officials who have committed illicit acts in the performance of their duties. charge, against society.

For the first time in history, Mexico will have the opportunity for direct democracy of citizen participation, without the mediation of deputies or senators or other popular representatives, in a momentous decision, such as prosecuting the former presidents of the Republic, to be hold them accountable for the poor performance of their duties to the detriment of the people.

“Do you agree that actions are carried out in accordance with the legal framework to clarify the political decisions made in the past by political actors and guarantee justice and the rights of possible victims?”

That is the far-fetched question that the ballots will have whose answer is a YES or a NO; approved by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, which must be crossed out at the polls as if they were the electoral ballots.

It is convenient for the INE to clarify the full name of the political actors to whom the political decisions will be clarified, in order to proceed accordingly; or if it will be left to the will of the voter to write the name and surname.

For it to be binding, that is, mandatory criminal action against the most hated former officials such as former presidents of the republic and some former governors -such as that of Coahuila-, it is necessary that at least 40% of those around 93 million citizens.

So if we want criminal proceedings against those bad former public officials, we must from now on start to awaken the interest of the citizens that they have in their hands the power to punish the public servants who robbed them according to the law. not only their taxes but also the security, peace and tranquility not only of them but also of their children and grandchildren.

I believe that there is absolutely no Mexican citizen who is not aggrieved for one reason or another against his former mayors, former local deputies, former federal deputies, former senators, former governors and especially former presidents of the Republic, who benefited from their public position.

If we do not go to the polls next Sunday, August 1, for the popular consultation, then we do not have to complain about our leaders; It should be borne in mind that “the peoples have the rulers they deserve.”