To the prosecution four months of extension were not enough for him to carry out additional investigations and to be able to formally accuse the 12 people awaiting trial for the failed attempt on the life of Ciro Gómez Leyva.

Only one of them shot him and committed attempted murder.

No one else did, but the prosecution He still doesn’t know what the hell he’s going to accuse 11 of: carrying a forbidden friend? Meeting suspects in an elevator? Hiding a car? Hanging out with probable criminals in a food stall?

The decisive support of the leadership of Government that since the night of December 15 has had Cyrus for your physical safety, especially Security Secretary commanded by Omar García Harfuch, in no way corresponds to the deplorable and suspicious performance of the Public Ministry headed by prosecutor Ernestina Godoy.

Deplorable because six months after the attack it is unknown who and why ordered the murder and suspect not only because of the time that has elapsed but because of the stubborn lie that the PM used the pretext when requesting a new extension of the “complementary” term to integrate the specific accusations against each of those who, in less than a month, discovered and caught the police of Mexico City.

The two more months that the prosecution requested from the Control judge were to complete ten tasks that he has not carried out due to incapacity or disinterest. One of them, the second, is wretchedly and villainously false:

Psychological evaluation by the direct victim of the crime of homicide (attempted) of initials GLC, to be able to carry out a comprehensive repair of the damage. He has been summoned on several occasions but due to his work as a journalist, he has not attended the scheduled appointments.

Ciro never found out about the interest in assessing how much the neuron rotates (neither in his workplaces nor by any of the agents who protect him 24 hours a day).

But there is much more that the prosecution has not done:

– Request authorization to “take a voice sample” from the defendants, “since some of them have their refusals…”.

– Nor has he obtained authorization from a federal judge to extract and analyze information from cell phones and storage devices “found in various buildings.”

– The prosecution wants more time to investigate “the networks of crossings and links” and continue to wait for “the expert opinion on physiognomic identification regarding the photographs of the accused and the parties in various police reports from private cameras.”

– It has not even been able to notify the owners of the homes searched (between December and January).

– Still waiting for answers from the authorities from Michoacán, Sonora, Oaxaca and Morelos.

– And of the banking (on cards of the imprisoned).

So he couldn’t. Or she didn’t want to.

If it is like this with Ciro, how will the survivors of tens of thousands of murdered and disappeared people fare…?

