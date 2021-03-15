Today, the Public Prosecution of the State published a film material on social media, in conjunction with the Emirati Children’s Day, explaining the punishment of exposing a child to torture, assaulting his physical integrity, or performing any act involving cruelty that would affect the child’s emotional, psychological, mental or moral balance. She explained that according to Articles 36 and 69 of the Child Rights Law “Wadima”, which stipulated that it is prohibited to subject a child to torture, to assault his physical integrity, or to perform any act involving cruelty that would affect the child’s emotional, psychological, mental or moral balance, and he shall be punished by imprisonment. And a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever violates that ban. The publication of legal tweets comes within the framework of the prosecution’s keenness to enhance legal culture among individuals, and raise the level of public awareness of the laws.





