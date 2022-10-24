The Prosecutor’s Office of the Provincial Court of Granada sees signs of two separate crimes of prevarication and embezzlement in the actions of the mayor of Albolote (18,198 inhabitants), the popular Salustiano Ureña García, and five of the councilors who are part of the Local Government Board, three from the PP and two from Ciudadanos. The origin of these possible crimes is in the award by hand, without any regulated administrative process and in around 48 hours —from the morning of June 7 to 9 of this year— of the Albolote street cleaning contract. It is a service valued at 340,000 euros that must cover the cleaning of the town from last June until next July 31. The procedure chosen by the mayor and his team had a contrary legal report from three municipal officials, the municipal secretary, the auditor and the head of the contracting service, and against which the first mayor himself issued a resolution to “lift the objection ” that they put. The local PSOE denounced the events in the Prosecutor’s Office, which has now ordered the Civil Guard to investigate what happened.

The procedure for awarding this contract is especially fast, very discreet and almost confidential and, in addition, has some time peculiarities. Discretion and confidentiality —the municipal groups were unaware that these procedures were under way— is evident when looking at the agenda of the monthly plenary session held on June 6 of this year. Not a word was said about a subject so relevant to the people because of the matter and the amount of money involved. The next morning, however, the matter picked up speed until the procedure was completed in three mornings: on June 7, the mayor issued a report that justified the need for the contract, its urgency and the way in which it should proceed.

On the 8th, the officials issued their contrary report, explaining that “there is no record of the processing of the corresponding bidding procedure… with violation of the principles that govern public contracting.” They then recall that “said infraction of the legal system could give rise to criminal responsibilities, among others an alleged crime of prevarication, as well as responsibilities in terms of budget execution.” That same morning, Ureña García signs a resolution lifting that objection, making use of his power to contradict the objections of the officials and skip them in order to continue with the procedure. This is when the peculiarity with the hours arises.

According to the timestamps to which this newspaper has had access, the contrary legal document of the three municipal workers is signed at 12:51 p.m. The document by which the mayor lifts that objection is officially signed half an hour before, at 12:23 p.m. Ureña García, in short, signed a resolution against something that had not yet happened. He has justified this discrepancy to EL PAÍS: “They had already warned us.” Salustiano Ureña then acknowledged: “Told like this, it sounds pretty bad, I have to admit it”.

With the objection raised and raised in that curious temporal sequence, shortly after, at 1:15 p.m., an extraordinary government meeting was convened in the mayor’s office —before, at 1:00 p.m., there had been an ordinary one in which no the matter—with two points, one of them the approval of the cleaning contract. First, the need, the urgency of the case, was voted on, and then, and unanimously by the six attendees, those now investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office, it was approved to award the contract to the company Hufoca Multiservicios SLU. On June 9, according to the Prosecutor’s Office and a little more than three mornings and 48 hours after the start, the contract was signed.

The Prosecutor’s Office has not only put its interest in the procedure and its speed. He has also noticed some curiosities of the Hufoca company: the company was incorporated on June 1, was registered in the Mercantile Registry on the 3rd, was registered with the Tax Agency on the 6th and obtained its first large contract, worth 340,000 euros, on the 8th, which was already signed on the 9th. From nothing to everything, in less than 10 days.

As the mayor explained to this newspaper, the need and urgency of a new cleaning contract is in the labor reform approved this year, which prevents town councils from having, “as until now, with rotating job vacancies.” Until this June, he explains, the cleaning, gardening and small maintenance was done with personnel from those job centers. After the law, and before the summer, they began the process to get a public job offer to stabilize the 12 workers who were in charge of it before. The mayor believes that the process will not be closed until the end of the year. Hence, the need for the method followed, justifies Ureña, in a conversation full of appeals to “the technicians” and their criteria.

When asked why give the contest to a company that did not exist a few days before, the mayor says that they have asked for budgets from the companies they knew —“That we have in emails”, the mayor points out— and that the chosen one has been the one that “the technicians have considered more advantageous”. Although the company with that name is new, Ureña García insists: “We did know the owner, because he had been working with us for a couple of years.” According to him, in a company under his name and surname “which has now become Hufoca.” This newspaper has searched, but has not been able to find any company under the name of Francisco Javier Foche Madrid, owner and sole administrator of Hufoca. The mayor, who on three occasions during the conversation with this newspaper has admitted “how bad it sounds” how everything has happened, has explained that he did not personally meet Foche Madrid until the days of the contract.

The general secretary of the PSOE in the town, Rafael Leiva, has said that it is necessary to know “why the mayor did not carry out this process in a timely manner and executed it” with unfavorable reports that even “warned of possible criminal responsibilities.”