The prosecution has sent a letter to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) in which it is in favor of ratifying the restrictive measures that are applied in the capital and nine other municipalities of Madrid to try to stop the coronavirus. The Public Ministry considers that the measures, approved in the Interterritorial Health Council and published last Friday by the Ministry of Health, conform to “proportionality criteria” and that “the right to life and health” should prevail over of any other consideration. The TSJM must decide whether or not to ratify the limitations on mobility and timetables and capacity in a ruling that will be published predictably tomorrow and which will open the door to the imposition of sanctions for non-compliance. For now, the controls are informative.

The report of the Public Ministry considers ratification “appropriate” because it understands that entry and exit restrictions in territories of greater or lesser extension can be adopted based on state and regional health legislation and that, in addition, they conform to the criteria of proportionality and necessity without taking into account economic or social reasons that could also be worthy of protection because public health is the only legal good that has to be safeguarded to ratify the measure.

In fact, it underlines that the possibility of the order affecting the fundamental right to freedom of movement has a “lesser” significance because it addresses a “wide” catalog of cases “in which you can enter or exit, for health reasons, business, educational, labor, professional, banking and administrative procedures, among others ”.

Since Friday, the citizens of Madrid capital, Parla, Fuenlabrada, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Getafe, Alcorcón, Leganés, Móstoles and Alcalá de Henares cannot leave their municipalities except in some cases. Commercial and hospitality hours have also been restricted. The Community of Madrid, through the General Counsel, presented on Monday the request for ratification of the order and, at the same time, has presented before the National Court a contentious administrative appeal against it.

Vox, for its part, has presented three appeals before the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) and the National Court in which it asks for “very precautionary measures”, that is, immediate suspension. The National Court, which already shelved the very precautionary measures requested by a private lawyer on Monday, said this Tuesday not to which Vox requested. The request for this measure urgently, without listening to the parties, was based on the “irreparable damage” that, according to the ultra party, “is causing the people of Madrid.” In an order, the Contentious-Administrative Chamber reproduces the arguments used in the order issued on Monday: it reiterates that “there are no reasons of special urgency” and doubts the legitimacy of Vox to present an appeal, since it is not the direct recipient of the contested resolution but the autonomous communities and Ceuta and Melilla.

Likewise, the TSJM has rejected the very precautionary measures requested by Vox against the restrictions that came into force last Friday in the Community of Madrid, considering that a prior judicial ratification was not necessary for their activation, as defended by the party.

