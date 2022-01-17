The prosecution asked the Pechersky District Court of Kiev to arrest former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko for two months with the possibility of posting a bail of about $35.7 million in a treason case.

“I ask you to apply a measure of restraint to Petro Poroshenko in the form of detention for two months. And determine the bail … in the amount of 1 billion hryvnia, ”said the prosecutor on January 17.

In addition, the prosecution asks to confiscate the politician’s passports, and also, in the case of a bail, to oblige him to wear an electronic bracelet.

On January 17, the former Ukrainian leader flew to Kiev from Warsaw, at the airport he was met by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of the country, and his supporters were waiting for the politician at the air harbor building. Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation prevented Poroshenko from going through passport control and took away his identity document, which they later returned.

On January 12, the Pechersky District Court of Kiev allowed Poroshenko to be detained for forced delivery to a court session to select a measure of restraint for him. Prior to that, on January 6, it was reported that a court in Kiev had arrested all the property of the politician.

The former Ukrainian leader is being investigated for possible involvement in high treason, as announced on December 20 by the SBI of Ukraine. However, in the process of serving the summons, Poroshenko ignored the security forces and left. He then left the country and headed for Poland, promising to return to Ukraine in January 2022.