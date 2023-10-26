A bill, introduced in the Georgia House of Representatives, seeks to provide a US$10,000 stipend to teachers who voluntarily complete a firearms course and carry a weapon in schools. While this proposal has not yet been approved by the Georgia Legislature, it has generated significant debate about school safety and the role of teachers in protecting students.

The bill, known as “Teacher Firearm Stipend Act” (Teacher Weapons Stipend Law), raises a measure that could dramatically change the approach to school safety in Georgia. At a time when safety in schools is a constant concern, this project has generated passionate debate.

The bill, presented by Senator Dixon, seeks to encourage teachers to carry firearms in schools through an annual stipend of $10,000. However, participation in this program would be completely voluntary for teachers.

Those teachers who choose to enroll must complete an approved firearms course and receive a certificate attesting to their training in the safe use of weapons. This project seeks to empower teachers to act in an active security role in the event of a violent incident at school..

The stipend would consist of funding of US$10,000.

Debate on the proposal that would equip teachers with guns in the United States

The proposal argues that, by being properly prepared and armed, teachers could respond quickly to threats and potentially avoid violent situations in schools.

The introduction of the “Teacher Firearm Stipend Act” generated mixed reactions among political leaders and the educational community in Georgia. The controversy has reached even higher levels of state government.

Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones expressed support for the proposal and presented his own plan to increase school safety in the state. Jones proposes allocating state funds to train teachers and other school employees in the use of firearms and providing a $10,000 annual stipend to those teachers who obtain the training certificate.

The lieutenant governor argues that this measure should be part of a comprehensive approach to preventing school shootings. According to Fox NewsJones maintains that school safety must be a priority, and the state of Georgia must take proactive measures to protect students.

Among the critics is that of the president of the Georgia Association of Educators, Lisa Morgan, who in public statements stated: “Teachers are not trained to be police officers.”. We are not prepared to use firearms in emergency situations. Arming ourselves would only create more dangers for students and teachers.” Morgan has also argued that the bill is a superficial solution to the problem of school violence.