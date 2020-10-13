The 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Climate Convention sent a letter on Monday to the Head of State asking him to “renew” his support for their proposals. The President of the Republic indicates in particular in his answer that around thirty measures “are already, either totally or partially implemented”.

“Some of your measures deserve adjustments, require a different timeframe than the one you are proposing, but that in no way calls into question your ambition, nor mine”, Emmanuel Macron replied on Monday to the 150 citizens of the Climate Convention, after the letter they sent to the Head of State. The signatories have “arrested” the President of the Republic so that he “renew” his support and his “firm desire to achieve” their proposals.

In this response from Emmanuel Macron, which Franceinfo was able to consult, he recalls that, “from this summer”, the first measures resulting from the report have been adopted. He quotes “the proposal to ban heated terraces”, the acceleration of “the exit of fuel oil by forcing the replacement of boilers” or the monitoring of commercial development projects. Emmanuel Macron underlines that, “as part of the 30 million recovery plan dedicated to ecological transition”, means are released for public transport, train and bicycle.

The Head of State also cites the “unprecedented efforts” for energy renovation, or the means for the reconversion of urban wastelands. “In total, nearly thirty of your proposals are already, either totally or partially implemented”, assures Emmanuel Macron to 150 citizens. “A real dashboard of the progress of the proposals” will be made available to all French people in the coming days.

The Head of State recognizes that certain proposals, on air transport, cars or advertising, “are debating in our society and arouse strong opposition”. Emmanuel Macron sees it “a healthy debate”sign “a vitality of the debate on ecological transition”. But that must not “to scare and even less lead us to give up”.

The President of the Republic asked that a bill, resulting from the work of the Convention, be ready for a Council of Ministers in December, “at a date close to the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement”.

“Like you and like most French people, I am concerned to make the ecological transition an opportunity to thoroughly rethink our production and consumption methods”, specifies Emmanuel Macron. It assures the 150 citizens want “share the debates” to come up “to never give up the ambition which is yours, in accordance with the moral contract which binds us since the beginning of our work”.