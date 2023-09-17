The Guadalajara Sports Club seeks to make a statement in its visit to the Azteca Stadium this Saturday, September 16, where they will face Club América in one more edition of the National Classic on the corresponding Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Veljko Paunovic appeared at a press conference to talk about the match against the Águilas, an opportunity that he took advantage of to reflect on what his team must do to be able to obtain an important victory against the team led by André Jardine.
“We are a team oriented to play in the field oriented to play in the opposite field and I think we can have improvements there”
– Veljko Paunovic.
“It has happened to us in several games that losses have affected us when preparing attacks and that affects the entire process.” confessed the Serbian strategist.
The Serbian strategist highlighted the evolution shown by the red and white team in the recent friendly against the Fiera in the United States during the FIFA Date, in which the Sacred Flock corrected important details in its game proposal and was thus able to obtain the victory.
“In the game we played against León I saw the team improve a lot. The team improves and we reach a boiling point. Tomorrow the team is going to play a good game,” assured the European coach.
