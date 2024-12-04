Edith, Vicky, Lamine, Redwan and Silvana land this Wednesday in Brussels with two clear objectives. The first, “put pressure” so that the ILP that seeks to regularize the 500,000 migrants. The second, to be part of the national implementation process of the European Pact on Migration and Asylum; a text that represents a “threat” to their rights and about whom they want to know “all the details.” RegularizaciónYA activists seek to minimize their impact, stand up to “setbacks”, but defending what seems obvious is not always an easy task.

“What we want is expose the difficulties that migrants experience In general, from labor inclusion to administrative regularization, all the difficulties. MEPs have to know our problems and take action on the matter; We want you to know everything we did to promote the ILPthe obstacles we encountered and how we have organized ourselves to reach more than 500,000 signatures,” he explains to Public Lamine Sarrspokesperson for RegularizaciónYA and member of Top Manta Barcelona. The platform delegation arrives at European Parliament from the hand of Estrella Galán (Sumar) and will specify their demands before the General Directorate of Migration and Home Affairs.

Congress admitted the ILP for the regularization of half a million migrants last April. It was Sumar who got the PSOE to give inafter ten extensions during the amendment phase alone. The Lower House The proposal was admitted at the time with votes in favor of all parties, except Vox. The far right will also not meet with the activists of Regularization NOW in Brussels. “We didn’t even consider him, because his xenophobic and racist speech against the migrant population It is incompatible with our values, which are dialogue and democracy“, they point out from the platform.

The five activists of the collective will hold meetings with French, German and Spanish MEPs; among them, representatives of PSOE, Sumar, Podemos, PNV and Ahora Repúblicas –ERC, BNG and EH Bildu–. The PP and Junts are also invited to participate in the meetings, but have not yet confirmed attendance. “Migration is such a transversal issue that we cannot remain silent; we have to speak from a perspective of human rights, not security. Bureaucrats sometimes do not understand our demands, they live in parallel realitiesand our duty is to send them our stories, who we are and what it means to live on the edge of the law, what it means to be non-regularized people,” he defends. Silvana Cabreraspokesperson for the group and worker in the hospitality sector.

Regularization NOW has been behind this initiative for three years; “Three years that seem like six, because changes in government and bureaucracy force us to do tireless work,” they acknowledge during a call with Public. The platform has pushed in recent months to put the proposal to a vote before the end of the year. The reform of Immigration Regulationspromoted by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, threatens to extend the deadlines even further. “The ILP is going on a different path, our legal team has analyzed each of the points of the reform [de Extranjería] and they don’t step on each other, there are still people who are left out. If this is going to be delayed for another year, it will be another year with half a million lives paralyzed,” Cabrera continues.

The ILP, the “only” way for citizen participation

The promoters of the ILP consider that the social, labor and economic crisis derived from the DANA is an extra reason to speed up procedures and unravel the negotiations. “We have been working these weeks with a mobile unit to detect cases of people in situations of administrative irregularity, to see what their needs are, because we know that they have been left out of the social umbrella. In the eyes of the State, they are invisible people,” the association criticizes. The catastrophe has left hundreds of migrant families plunged into a spiral of precariousness from which they do not know how or when they will be able to escape.

The processing of the initiative in Congress is essential so that government aid does not leave out thousands of migrants. The debate now is whether to link – or not – regularization to labor contracts, as proposed by the PP and the PNV. RegularizationYA remember that “This is not a rule with economic motivations, but humanitarian” and asks to reach an agreement on other terms. “The ILP is the only direct participation citizen process that we have. If we are a democratic and progressive country, we have to demonstrate it. We cannot continue delaying this initiativewe have sufficient political and democratic tools to launch it,” Cabrera insists. The platform hopes to reach a common point before the Christmas break; otherwise, The processing would have to wait, at least, until February.

The importance of knowing the migrant reality

Social groups have been fighting for “a long time” the regularization of thousands of migrants – half a million, specifically – to ensure that they can access basic rights. However, they have other open fronts. Edith, Vicky, Lamine, Redwan and Silvana will take advantage of their visit to Brussels to ask about the implementation of the European Pact on Migration and Asylumwhich will come into force in 2025. “MEPs have to collaborate with entities to properly address this issue, they must know the reality of migrants before voting on any law. It is important that they know the consequences of what they legislatehow a simple rule can affect our daily lives,” says Lamine Sarr.