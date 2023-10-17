Chivas de Guadalajara is facing several crises at the same time, both at an institutional and sporting level. The Rebaño Agrado has to decide what will be the future of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón, players separated from the first team due to indiscipline.
Various versions have been reported in this regard, from when coach Veljko Paunovic has advocated for them to rejoin the team until Amaury Vergara, owner of the club, decided that both elements will not play with the red and white jersey again.
So far neither party has made a public statement regarding this situation.
Journalist David Medrano reported that Chivas de Guadalajara’s intention was to reach an agreement with both elements to terminate their contracts early.
This information revealed that the agents of both footballers rejected this possibility, since their objective is to reintegrate into team activity.
To this day it is not known with certainty what the future of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón will be. ‘Chicote”s contract would end in December 2023, while Vega’s was recently renewed until mid-2024.
According to information from the ESPN network, after his contract renewal, Vega became the highest paid soccer player in the history of Chivas de Guadalajara. Due to this reason, the forward would seek to resolve his situation and remain in the red and white ranks.
