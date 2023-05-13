Last Wednesday the first leg of the quarterfinals between Santos and Monterrey was played. In a tight game with few chances, the score at TSM Corona ended in a goalless draw.
However, the controversy did not wait, since in the final stretch of the meeting there was a play where there is an alleged contact of the defender Félix Torres on Rodrigo Aguirreknocking him down inside the area without noticing the whistling Luis Enrique Santander or the VAR, which was headed by César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos.
That was how the sports director of the striped team, Fernando Noriega, raised his voice against bad refereeing. Although it is true that he also recognized the low level of play that Monterrey showed on the field, he did not miss the opportunity to send a message due to the irregularities that he perceives,
“We are going to express our point of view (to the Arbitration Commission) which for us is very clear: there is a fault, in fact we believe it is very clear”, commented the ‘Tato’ in an interview.
“Without having any kind of feeling, we are going to correct what we have to correct to get closer to that possibility of moving forward and then we are also going to express our point of view, yes we have it and it is very clear, yes there is a lack”he acknowledged.
“It is not completely in our hands, we will make a statement and raise our hands, we consider that the foul is very clear and it is striking that it is not reviewed, but we will put more emphasis on what is in our hands, play better and win”he added.
So far, the Arbitration Commission has not expressed itself in this regard.
