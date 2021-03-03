The document that the Ministry of Health will present this Thursday to the communities for their approval in the Interterritorial Council next week to try to contain the spread of the virus during the next Holy Week fundamentally pivots on an agreement for the perimeter closure of all communities autonomous for fourteen days, which go from Friday, March 26 to Friday, April 9. It is a long period of time, which covers not only Holy Week as such, but also the previous weekend (Palm Sunday) and a good part of the following week, known as Easter, with holidays in various communities.

In addition, this text – three pages long and called “Proposal of Public Health Measures against covid-19 for Easter holidays 2021” – proposes that the autonomies apply during those two weeks a curfew between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.. Currently, the autonomies, since November 9, have the power to activate or not the night movement restrictions, which were mandatory during the first days of the current state of alarm activated on October 25.

Health also asks prohibit “massive events of any kind that involve agglomeration or concentration of people”; “Limit or maintain meetings in public or private spaces to a maximum of between 4 and 6 people”; and asks the autonomies to veto “the holding of social gatherings in homes or in other closed spaces with non-cohabitants.”

In addition, the experts from the department headed by Carolina Darias recommend «specifically the non-return to the place of residence of university students who reside during the academic year in another autonomous community or country ».

The text justifies the need to bet on the reduction of mobility. «The risk scenario in the coming months is marked by the administration of the available vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. However, on the dates in which Easter is celebrated, a sufficient proportion of the population will not yet have been immunized with the vaccine to achieve a significant reduction in risk, ”the document explains. “Non-pharmacological transmission control measures will continue to be the main public health measures during Holy Week to avoid a new epidemic wave,” the experts insist.

Beyond the recommendations to contain the transmission of the virus and avoid the fourth wave, the Public Health Commission also encourages administrations to implement an institutional campaign to combat “pandemic fatigue”, especially emphasizing that the closing of Easter will probably be one of the last efforts since the future massive arrival of vaccines will have their effect shortly.