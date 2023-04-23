For the first time in Russia, the proportion of mortgage borrowers aged 20 to 29 was higher than those aged 40 to 49, Izvestia was told at the federal company Etazhi.

“In 2014, the share of borrowers aged 20 to 29 was only 0.8% of the total number of those who purchased real estate with borrowed funds, by 2022 it increased to 22.9%, and in the first months of 2023 it set the record is 23.6%,” explained the director of the federal company “Etazhi” Ildar Khusainov.

But Russians aged 30 to 39 remain the most active borrowers, their share among mortgage borrowers has been at the level of 40-41% for the last three years, while the peak falls on 2017, when it reached 47%, he added.

“Over the past few years, banks have become more loyal to both very young borrowers and borrowers of pre-retirement age. Buying a home for these categories with borrowed funds has become easier, and the approval rate is higher. Plus, it should be taken into account that traditionally the most active part of borrowers aged 30-49 over the past few years of rush demand, for the most part, have already taken out loans for the purchase of housing, and the housing issue for them is not as acute as for the younger generation, ” Khusainov said.

According to the expert, banks will continue to expand opportunities for buying housing for different age categories in order to provide additional demand, so the ratio of borrowers will continue to change.

As reported on March 26, according to the forecast of developers and other participants in the real estate market provided by Izvestia, a shortage of country houses could lead to an increase in the average cost of 1 sq. m. m in the segment up to 20% this spring.