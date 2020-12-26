A study of the SuperJob service determined the share of Russians who want to stay in remote work forever. Reported by TASS…

According to the survey results, 41 percent of respondents would always like to work remotely. More than a third (36 percent) of those surveyed believe that they are better able to work at home than in the office. The same number of respondents said that they work equally effectively at home and in the office. At the same time, 17 percent of teleworkers admitted that they began to work worse outside the office, as they were hampered by family members or household chores.

Almost half of workers from home (47 percent) note that the workload has remained at the same level, for every fourth (24 percent) it has increased. An additional 19 percent of telecommuters said their workload had decreased.

The study was conducted from December 10 to 23. The survey was attended by a thousand HR managers and other representatives of HR departments of enterprises throughout Russia, as well as 1.6 thousand employees working remotely from companies.

On December 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on remote work. The document introduces concepts such as teleworking (remote) work, temporary teleworking (teleworking) and combined teleworking (remote) work.

The law provides that, if there are grounds, the employer will be able to transfer employees to remote work without their consent. However, in this case, the company will have to provide them with the necessary equipment or reimburse the costs. In this case, the transfer of an employee to remote work is not a basis for a reduction in wages. In case of illness, a remote worker will be able to send the employer the number of the electronic certificate of incapacity for work. The law will come into force on January 1, 2021.