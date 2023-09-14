Recent research published in the journal Addiction reveals an alarming increase in the proportion of deaths from overdoses of fentanyl combined with stimulants in the United States. The study, led by the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA), shows that This figure has multiplied more than 50 times between 2010 and 2021, going from 0.6% to 32.3% of all overdose-related deaths.

During what is known as the “fourth wave” of the opioid overdose crisis, the number of deaths caused by the mixture of fentanyl and stimulants increased alarmingly, going from 235 to 34,429 in that period.

Joseph Friedman, lead author of the study and a researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, warns of the rapid rise of this lethal combination: “We see that the use of fentanyl with stimulants is quickly becoming the dominant force in the overdose crisis in the United States“.

Fentanyl is often combined with cocaine.

Fentanyl has ushered in a polysubstance overdose crisis, as People combine this substance with other drugs, including stimulants and numerous synthetic substances, posing serious health risks and unprecedented challenges for medical personnel.

Friedman adds, “This makes it difficult to medically stabilize people who are trying to stop using polysubstances.”

The research also highlights the different waves of the opioid crisis in the United States. The first began with a rise in prescription opioid deaths in the early 2000s, followed by a heroin-related second wave in 2010. Then, around 2013, a third wave emerged with a rise in fentanyl overdoses. , and the fourth wave, characterized by overdoses of fentanyl combined with stimulants, began in 2015 and continues to grow.

In 2021, stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamines have become the most commonly found class of drugs in overdoses involving fentanyl in every US state.

Additionally, the complexity increases for those who use polysubstances, as many of the substances laced with fentanyl do not respond to the antidote for opioid overdoses, naloxone.

The study also reveals that fentanyl and stimulant overdose deaths disproportionately affect minorities. For example, in 2021, The presence of stimulants in fentanyl overdose deaths in the Western US was 73% among African American women ages 65 to 74 and 69% among African American men ages 55 to 65, compared to 49%. % in the general US population

Additionally, geographic patterns are observed in the use of fentanyl and stimulants, with the fentanyl combined with cocaine prevailing in the northeast of the country and its association with methamphetamines more common in the southern and western regions. Friedman and his colleagues suggest that this could be related to the availability of low-cost, high-purity methamphetamine throughout the United States, as well as entrenched patterns of illicit cocaine use in the Northeast that have resisted the emergence of methamphetamine. observed in other parts of the country.

