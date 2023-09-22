The Dubai Government Human Resources Department decided that the Prophet’s Birthday holiday in Dubai government departments will be on Friday, September 29, 2023 AD, and official work will resume on Monday, October 2, 2023 AD.

On this occasion, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return it to them with good health and wellness.