Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Egyptian actor Khaled El Nabawy is awaiting the release of the movie “People of the Cave,” in which he embodies the character of a Roman emperor who enters into many conflicts to preserve his kingdom, and deals with man’s relationship with time, as three people return to life after a deep sleep that extended for more than three centuries to find themselves. In a time other than the time in which they lived, the film is taken from a novel by the late writer Tawfiq al-Hakim with the same name, published in 1933. The film is screenplayed and dialogued by Ayman Bahjat Qamar, directed by Amr Arafa, and co-starring Mohamed Farrag and Reem Mostafa.

#Prophet…is #waiting #people #cave