Of course, coincidences exist, but in football, destiny sometimes plays a more important role than it may seem.
It seems difficult trying to guess which country will win the world champion trophy in this World Cup in Qatar in which the forces are completely balanced between the great favorites.
Before you make your bet, listen to this curiosity that has been fulfilled in recent years.
The prophecy tells us that the world champion team will come from the nationality of the top scorer in the Euro Cup that was played two years earlier.
David Villa was the top scorer, with four goals, in the Euro Cup that Spain won in 2008, and later it was the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
With four goals, Mario Gómez was also the player who scored the most goals in the Euro Cup that Spain beat in 2012, and later the Germans would win the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.
In 2016 the one who took the cat into the water was Antoine Griezmann with six goals, in a Euro Cup that escaped the French after extra time in the final. In 2018, the French team would be in charge of making an entire country vibrate.
In the Euro contested in 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo, with five goals, took the award for the top scorer of the championship: Will Portugal, for the first time in its history, be the team that wins this World Cup?
What is clear is that the Portuguese have enough ballots to sneak into the final rounds, and although we do not believe in this type of prophecy, it would be more than curious if a Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, at a difficult moment in his career, lifted the Cup from the World to the sky of Doha fulfilling the prophecy, right?
#prophecy #predicts #Portugal #win #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply