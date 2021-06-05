The ‘Rainbow Family’ is a rather curious group of people. It is a committed commune with values ​​such as non-violence or non-hierarchical egalitarianism, a group with a long hippie tradition that originated in the 70s in the United States. About two weeks ago, this free love group settled in La Rioja, where it has had some encounters with the Guardia Civil for making fires, occupying spaces that are not allowed or not complying with the measures to combat the coronavirus.

Among other peculiarities, the ‘Rainbow Family’ is characterized by walking naked in the bush and having sex for much of the time. They are known for living in harmony with nature and having a disdain for the material. In the operation carried out by the Civil Guard, they made a search in which no drugs found and only the presence of doses of viagra was detected, according to La Sexta.

Prophecies

Always from the point of view of other ancestral cultures, such as the Mayan, the ‘Rainbow Family’ refers to a series of warriors who will go to the world to save humanity from their “coexistence imbalances”. In addition, they ensure that they will restore harmony to our relationships and equality to the world. These are the prophecies of the ‘Rainbow Family’.

Hopi Prophecy

The Hopi prophecy, an American tribe known to populate North America, guarantees that when the land is “sick”, a tribe of people “from all cultures” will arrive who will restore the “ancient beauty of the Earth”. Furthermore, this prophecy states that these warriors, known as Rainbow Warriors, “they will believe in deeds and not in words”.

Cherokee Prophecy

The Cherokee are an indigenous group, also from North America, who inhabited the territory that today belongs to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. According to the ‘Rainbow Family’, the Cherokee prophecy assures that the spirit of the indigenous people would find “refuge” through “the unification of the races of this Earth”. This prophecy does not vary much from the previous one: “The warriors of the Rainbow will bring great changes and transformations in the way of living in harmony with creation and all human beings “

Mayan Prophecy

The ‘Rainbow Family’, through the Mayan culture, affirms that at this time it will appear a nation of “multicolored beings”, product of “the seeds of the four directions” that will be mixed to create “the first children of the Rainbow”. What’s more, notes that the arts, science, mathematics and religion will be reestablished.