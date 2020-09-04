Disease situation Alexey Navalny gaining momentum. At the same time, few of the Russian experts doubted that when a public figure was transported to Germany for treatment, the list of his diagnoses would be supplemented with serious pathologies that would cast a shadow on Russia. Nevertheless, the plane with Navalny and his family was allowed to fly to Germany without delay.

But it turned out, as the experts predicted. And a few days ago, doctors from Germany made a statement that they found traces of the nerve agent “Novichok” while examining samples of Navalny’s materials. The news naturally led to heated discussions.

This development of events was perplexed not only among Russians, but also among European experts. And, interestingly, even the Germans themselves. What many of them wrote in their social networks. Some even referred to articles they had read earlier. “In order to find a reason to justify further sanctions against Russia, Navalny had to be poisoned. The transantlantic propaganda machine predicted and expected this result, ”writes Member of the Chamber of Deputies Gunnar Norbert Lindemann on your Facebook page. He notes that despite the article’s date (2019), it shows well the relationship and cash flows between Navalny, Soros and the Clinton-Obama clan. “Neoliberal attempts at scenario change. It is sad that the German government is taking part in this instead of pursuing a sensible foreign policy in the interests of Germany, ”he writes. And he focuses on how much the maintenance of Navalny is costing ordinary taxpayers.

The statements of German doctors outraged Russian doctors. But many international experts also believe that medicine in his homeland for Alexei Navalny is no different in comparison with what kind of assistance is provided to him in Germany. Omsk doctors in tandem with their Moscow colleagues were able to achieve good results in saving Navalny’s life. “There is not much difference between the staff in Russia and Germany. Medicine in Russia is no worse than in Germany. I know that Navalny was brought in by private plane. I do not know who paid for his flight, I asked the Berlin government a special question in this regard. In general, as a member of parliament, I can ask them questions, for example, who pays for transport, medical services and how expensive it is. And, of course, I wonder how he managed to get to Germany during the pandemic, at a time when others are not allowed to travel, ”emphasizes Gunnar Norbert Lindemann.

And these questions have a right to exist due to the fact that treatment in a German clinic is really very expensive, and if you count how long a public figure from Russia is already there, you can understand that the numbers have long been six figures. And the diagnosis he was given raises many questions. “Western media say it is poisoning, but no one really explains anything. I think this is just sly propaganda against the Russian government. And I think that for Germany this is also not very good, just as it is bad for Russian-German relations, because we want to have good relations with Russia, do business, buy some resources, for example, gas, that’s why this is so important to us.

My guess is that Navalny is just a US puppet paid by the Soros Foundation, the Clinton Foundation, which paid for his education. It is not good to defend such people. The whole situation is a political case, this is propaganda for the Russians, ”said the member of the Chamber of Deputies.

As it may seem from the media, Europe is unanimous in its opinion about the poisoning of Navalny – Russia and Putin personally carried out a special operation to eliminate the oppositionist, and other not quite sensible nonsense. However, this is not the case – there are also adequate politicians who are not afraid of the anger of the “party” and speak out on the topic as it is.

So, MEP Virginie Joron believes that Western media and politicians specifically accuse the Kremlin of deliberately poisoning Navalny. “It is sad to see this machine launch before the diaznosis is ready. We must not use this case to rekindle tensions with Russia, ”she wrote on Facebook.

The deputy also questions the conclusions of the doctors from the Sharite clinic. “Western media stubbornly accuse the Kremlin of deliberately poisoning Putin’s main enemy with a popularity rating of about 2%. It is sad to see this machine launch before the diagnosis is ready. We should not use this case to revive tensions in relations with Russia, ”says Virginie Joron.

Another member of the European Parliament from France, Philippe Olivier, believes that an informed observer in Russia “perfectly understands” that the “poisoning” of Navalny is against Russian interests. “Those who use this against Russia to undermine diplomatic relations with a historical ally – France – cannot deny that Navalny has made a lot of enemies for himself because of his anti-corruption activities,” the deputy writes.

An assessment of the current situation and also with the message that it was a special event aimed at discrediting Russia, gives Federico Arena, Member of the City Council of Monza (Italy). “I would like to give a different interpretation of Navalny’s poisoning from that spread by some mainstream media, which would like to portray Russia as a bloody state in order to influence public opinion in order to legitimize sanctions and attacks on Russia.

If the Kremlin really wanted to eliminate Navalny, why was the rescue operation carried out so quickly? Russia provided him with all the necessary medical services and made it possible to quickly, without restrictions, leave the country. And, the main question – why should Vladimir Putin (who has just greatly increased his success after the constitutional referendum) remove Navalny, exposing himself and Russia to the risk of sanctions and international attacks? ” – the deputy writes.

In general, there are more questions than answers so far. There is no convincing evidence that poisoning took place, especially with such a specific substance.