It was in an agonizing way, with a shot from a central defender, René, relocated as a center forward already in the 90th minute. The ball went into the net and the Vetusta bench exploded. It happened at the Carlos Tartiere, a special setting for an occasion that was also special. It was 2-1, the goal that gave promotion to the subsidiary of the blue team, which allowed it to leave the Third Division, it has only been one season, to compete next year in Second REFE. One of the objectives that the entity had set for this season.

El Vetusta has been the most regular team of the course in the Asturian Tercera although the end was about to get complicated for Jaime Álvarez’s men. The Blues had a lead of 9 points with four games remaining, but the defeats against Llanes at home and Sporting B in Mareo made them risk everything on the last day.

In front was Colunga, who depended on himself to enter the promotion promotion. The young blue players had to come back and win success in an almost miraculous way.

Jaime Álvarez has commanded a group that has opted for training from the outset, with a young squad, with the presence of several youth players, habitual in the coach’s plans. Javi Cueto has been the reference as a forward scorer and captain. Along with him, interesting footballers like Álex Cardero or Yayo, still at a young age and who debuted with the first team in a Copa del Rey clash. Many players with a promising future that next year will be able to shine in a category more grateful than the Third.

In this way, Vetusta will continue to function as a testing ground for young talents called to make the leap to the first team, but starting next year it will have a more demanding scenario. Hence the importance highlighted by the Carbayona entity that the subsidiary achieve promotion. It is considered essential so that in the coming seasons the presence of home footballers in the plans of the first team will become something habitual.

Javi Mier looks for his

Apart from the joy of Vetusta, the first team continues to prepare for the match against Málaga on Saturday, another final to sneak the team into the promotion play-off. Ziganda has Lucas out, injured, but he hopes to finally be able to count on Brugman at La Rosaleda. In the dressing room they know that they will find a wounded rival. “«We expect a very difficult Málaga, especially because of its fans, who will push and because of the moment they are in the table. They also have good players”, warns Javi Mier, who has been gaining weight in Ziganda’s plans until he has become indisputable in midfield.

Mier knows that being in the promotion play-off will cost more than necessary that year: “It will be one of the most expensive in recent years, it can reach 70 points… And if it does, then we will have to go for 70 We just have to worry about doing our job and trying to get the games going”.