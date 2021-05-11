During last January, Microsoft started a promotion in which players could get 10,000 Microsoft Rewards points in a simple way, consisting solely and exclusively in unlocking achievements from various games to obtain the aforementioned reward.

Now thanks to MondoXbox, we have learned that this promotion is once again operational for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S players, so they will have at their disposal one of the existing methods of how to earn money playing on Xbox, with the only requirement of having than completing the achievements of the games we play.

The 10,000 points of Microsoft Rewards are back based on achievements, we have 20 days to obtain up to 10,000 points, so you serve that way you get, very simple. pic.twitter.com/66I4sKOHUI – MondoXbox Series X | S (@MondoXboxEsp) May 11, 2021

Get 10,000 Microsoft Rewards points

This way of getting 10,000 Microsoft Rewards points It is available from yesterday, May 11, it will be available until the 31st of the same month. In the MondoXbox Tweet itself we can see an image that explains the process to enjoy this promotion, which consists of doing the following:

Qualify on Gamerscore between May 11-31 to receive the equivalent of Rewards points (up to 10,000). First activate the punch card and earn points for playing with Xbox One or Series X | S, with achievements that you have never managed to unlock before. Do you want more games? Click on hole 2 to see an offer in the Xbox store!

Therefore, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S players will only have to activate the punch card to be able to enjoy this promotion, and thus get a maximum of € 10 discount in the Microsoft Store. Do not hesitate, and start taking advantage of the Microsoft Rewards points.