It’s the same game every year: transfers are made, departures are accepted, the squad is put together and the press talks shop about who has the best cards for the next season.
In the Bundesliga this is often quite meaningful, but in the second division it is extremely difficult to make predictions because our German second division teams are incredibly close together.
We from 90min we still try clairvoyance and analyze the cadre of the supposed promotion favorites.
HSV: squad value – 36.55 million euros
You have almost got used to starting a Bundesliga season without the red pants and still it feels kind of wrong. Next year the men from the Elbe want to restore the old Bundesliga feeling and have also strengthened themselves a lot for this project.
With the Second division striker par excellence, one tries to get over Joel Pohjanpalo’s departure back to Leverkusen – Simon Terodde is now supposed to lead the Hanseatic townspeople up. With Klaus Gjasula they have brought a real fighter from Paderborn for free. There is also the Belgian talent Amadou Onana from Hoffenheim. Not a cent was spent, not even for Toni Leistner, who will now be on the road for the North Germans after a second half in Cologne.
In addition, top achievers Tim Leibold could be retained – young loaned players such as Jonas David and Aaron Opoku returned and should become the mainstays. However, the departure of Adrian Fein, who went back to Bayern, hurts.
Promotion chance: 65%
Hamburg have a good and broad squad, but are definitely not outstanding individually, not even in the second division. However, with Daniel Thioune you have a real mentality monster on the sidelines. He could form a true unity, probably only in this way direct ascent is possible.
Hannover 96: squad value – 25.95 million euros
Assessment of the last season: suboptimal. Finished.
This year things should be different in the north. Linton Maina could be held for the time being and top scorer Marvin Ducksch stayed. Experienced players like Mike Frantz from Freiburg and the Swedish national player Niklas Hult were brought in for this purpose. Valmir Sulejmani and Franck Evina come from league three. There are also young talents like Mick Gudra and Simon Stehle.
The departures are tough, however: Waldemar Anton, Ron-Robert Zieler, Miiko Albornoz and Marvin Bakalorz left the 96ers in the summer – all of them regular players from the previous season.
Promotion chance: 60%
You probably have the best offensive in the league with Maina, Ducksch, Weydant or Haraguchi. But also a very weak defense. With the departure of defensive boss Anton, the back line of the Hanoverians will certainly not be more stable – coach Kenan Kocak will have to start there. In the storm, however, the team is definitely suitable for the first division.
Fortuna Düsseldorf: squad value – 45.68 million euros
They are probably a lucky bag: Despite the highest squad value, the Düsseldorfers are not the absolute favorite for promotion – there is no such thing this season anyway.
Kevin Danso, Florian Hartherz and Jakub Piotrowski are good reinforcements. However, the departures weigh heavily. Kaan Ayhan, Niko Gießelmann, Markus Suttner, Kevin Stöger and Erik Thommy – they all left the club. This is half the team. Uwe Rösler will have a lot of work ahead of him. High hopes rest on loan returnee Emmanuel Iyoha, who attracted attention in Kiel with nine goals. And then of course there would be Rouwen Hennings …
Promotion chance: 50%
The storm with Karaman, Hennings and Iyoha will stir up the league. Defensively, you have to think about how you can keep the store together after many departures.
SC Paderborn: squad value – 23.03 million euros
Since the word surprise bag has already been used, surprise team fits best here – positive and negative. It’s hard to predict what will come out at the end of the season.
The fact is: Ostwestfalen have struck heavily on the transfer market. The topmost characteristic: young and capable of development. Moritz Schulze, Chris Führich, Chima Okoroji, Frederic Ananou, Pascal Steinwender and Maximilian Thalhammer are all younger than 23 years. The ensemble is complemented by the experienced Marcel Correia.
The departures of Luca Killian, Klaus Gjasula and Ben Zolinski weigh heavily. Catching that will probably take a little time. In the test matches Paderborn has done satisfactorily so far.
Promotion chance: 30%
The relegated is definitely not aiming for a direct promotion, and the transfers also suggest that they would rather establish themselves in the lower house. But this squad definitely has potential.
1.FC Nürnberg: squad value – 22.30 million euros
In the last season the GAU could just be prevented, this season they want to have a super season. For this, they have also strengthened themselves in Franconia.
With the youngsters Christian Früchtl, Sarpreet Singh and Tom Kraus, there are dynamic and hungry players on the one hand, and Manuel Schäffler and Pascal Köpke two experienced penalty area strikers.
Patrick Erras is already gone, Robin Hack still wants to leave. That would be tough for the clubbers. Otherwise, most of the top performers could be kept together quite well.
Promotion chance: 55%
With Früchtl (and Mathenia) in goal, Margreitter in defense, Geis in midfield and Schäffler in attack, you have a top man in your own ranks in every department of the field. If the disastrous last season can be shaken out of the players’ heads and feet, a lot is possible this season in Nuremberg.
