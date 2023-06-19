The promoters of the mosque on Transformador street in the Apolonia neighborhood continue their fight to get the opening of the temple that began in March 2020 due to strong neighborhood opposition, which resulted in several protests with the support of Vox. The Muslim community refurbished a 200-square-meter warehouse that they have not had the opportunity to use because Urbanismo did not grant them the permits, despite meeting the conditions for it, the treasurer of the Coexistence association, Lefadel Khayli, recalled in statements to LA VERDAD.

“We feel cheated,” he acknowledged, because, to put an end to the conflict of interest between the residents and the Muslim community, the City Council offered them the transfer of use of a municipal plot to build a mosque, in exchange for renouncing the low from Transformador street, but the concession has not materialized either. “They offered us four or five lots, but it was useless,” he lamented, because none of them had the approval of the neighbors.

Subsequently, the modification of the General Municipal Planning Plan that establishes the minimum requirements for the implementation of places of worship in the city began, which included an 18-month moratorium for obtaining new licenses and which was finally approved in January . During that time, they adapted the 220 square meter premises to meet the new requirements. With technical supervision, they reduced the capacity from 160 worshipers to 100, installed fire-retardant carpets and an entrance hall, but they still have not obtained an opening permit. “The premises comply, it is large, there is parking, there are no floors above it” and the technicians from the Urban Planning Department “have done their job, they tell us that everything is fine, but they do not sign the authorization, I think we have wasted time” .

The Muslim community has been paying 600 euros a month for three years for a place that they have never been able to use

The Coexistence association pays 600 euros per month for rent for a bass that has not been able to take advantage of for more than three years, but “we are not going to move from there.” After the formation of the new government team of the PP in the City Council, they will try to get it to meet their demands and, if they do not obtain the license, they will denounce their case in court. “We have everything prepared,” said the representative of the Muslim community.

From the first moment, they have tried not to have problems with the rest of the neighbors who complain about the inconvenience and noise that the mosque can cause, but “I don’t care what they say, I’m a neighbor too, I’ve been living here for 33 years and I pay my taxes the same as everyone, and my children too.