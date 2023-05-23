The Vox councilor in the Guadalajara City Council, Antonio de Miguel, who was responsible for education in the Vox political council from 2014 to 2018 and ideologue of the “parental pin”, announced on Tuesday his departure from the formation between harsh accusations against Santiago Abascal, party leader, of “mafia practices.”

De Miguel, who announced his decision at a press conference, claims to feel “very disappointed with the unrecognizable course” that those of Abascal have taken. “Vox despises municipal politics, critical thinking hinders it,” he assured, after arguing that “the party scene is invaded by finger-swiping, empty debates, sterile circus strategies, the lack of coherence and solutions, and the absence of concrete programs”.

The differences between Antonio De Miguel and the national leadership date back to three and a half years ago, when Vox chose the current national deputy Ángel López Maraver to lead the congressional lists for Guadalajara instead of the now dissident. De Miguel then had to settle for being a councilor and spokesperson in the City Council after the municipal elections held in 2019.

Until now, the mayor has been present in Vox since the first steps of the party, although never in the foreground. Abascal and his people commissioned him in 2014 to implement the training – then with only one year of life – in Guadalajara. Although what is relevant about his service record at Vox lies in the fact that he was responsible for the education area until 2018, being the ideologue and promoter of the ‘parental pin’.

This measure – which allows parents not to authorize the attendance of their children to activities that are complementary to the school curriculum – has represented one of the most controversial proposals that the extreme right has introduced into the debate since its irruption on the political scene. The only place where it has been implemented –although not in its genuine version– has been in the Region of Murcia. There Mabel Campuzano, a regional government advisor expelled by Vox, gave the green light for parents to be informed of the activities through a circular at least seven days before.

The other important announcement that De Miguel made has to do with his future: he plans to join Macarena Olona’s project, another ‘ex’ of Abascal’s. The person who was a spokesperson in the party’s Congress resigned last summer – after the debacle suffered in Andalusia with her as a candidate – and in November launched ‘Ibero-American Equality’. A project that, according to him, has slipped, can crystallize into a political party in the next general elections if Vox does not achieve a good result on 28-M; which would endanger an eventual sum between PP and Vox to lower Pedro Sánchez de la Moncloa.