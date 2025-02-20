The promoter of the fraudulent cryptocurrency prepared an “association agreement” to become an advisor to Milei

Hayden Mark Davis, the creator of the fraudulent criptomoned $ Libra promoted by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, in his networks, ordered to make a contract, which was not signed, to become the exclusive advisor of the Argentine government in technology Web3/Blockchain, according to a draft revealed by journalist Alejandro Bercovich and who has had access Eldiarioar.

The expected contract was, on the one hand, between Hayden Mark Davis, the American businessman, representative of Kelsier Group Co. and Davis Group CO, and, on the other hand, three people who would work as a link with the Argentine government: Mauricio Novelli, founder of Tech Forum; Sergio Morales, who participated in Argentina Tech Forum, on October 19, 2024, as an advisor to the Board of Directors of the National Securities Commission (CNV) in virtual assets; and Manuel Terrones Godoy, Crypto influencer and a partner of Novelli in the organization of Tech Forum Argentina.

The three held meetings regularly with the Argentine president, Javier Milei.

Among other issues, the document details that they would be the exclusive advisors on cryptocurrencies of Javier Milei and the Argentine government. In addition, he raises in a clause that this contract would grant Hayden Davis “direct access to Javier Milei and Karina Milei for priority discussions and fluid coordination”, as well as “preference for Kelsier and her partners in agreements.”

“This agreement establishes an indirect association with the Government of Argentina, which will support the structuring of all agreements exclusively, expediting processes and acting as a committed and active partner,” the contract details.

Key actor in the plot

Hayden Davis, a key actor behind the fraudulent cryptocurrency promoted by the Argentine president, boasted of having bought access to the intimate circle of Javier Milei months before the scandalous launch and collapse of $ Libra, Coindesk specialized site reported.

Subsequently, the same website updated the article with the version of the Davis spokesman, where he says that the businessman “does not remember to have sent that message” and that “has no record”.

In text messages reviewed by that medium, Davis, CEO of Kelsier Ventures, said he could “control” Milei thanks to payments to Karina Milei, who is the one who takes the agenda to the president. However, these payments are not corroborated.

“I control that n **** [palabra censurada por el medio, que sería nigga, de uso despectivo hacia la personas afroamericanas pero que también puede ser empleada para referirse a alguien sobre quien se tiene control o influencia, sin necesariamente connotaciones raciales]”, Reads in the text messages of mid -December, and adds:” I send $$ to your sister and he signs what I say and does what I want. ”

The department of Karina Milei did not answer Coindesk’s questions. Hours later, Michael Padovano, a Davis spokesman, told Coindesk that Davis does not remember sending that message and has no record of having sent him on his phone.

“The media information affirmed that I paid President Javier Milei or his sister, Karina Milei, to launch the meme $ Libra currency are completely false. I never made any payment, nor did they ask me. His only concern was to ensure that $ Libra’s profits would benefit the people and economy of Argentina, ”says the statement. He added: “This is nothing more than an attack with political motivations against President Milei.”

The biggest beneficiary of the memecoin launch was Davis and his company, Kelsier Ventures.

In December messages, Davis said he could make Milei promote projects on social networks. And two months later, an Milei tweet over $ Libra promoted the value of the token.

What does the agreement say: point by point

Association Agreement

Argentina X Kelsier Group Co.

This Association Agreement (“Agreement”) is concluded by and between:

Parties

1. Hayden Mark Davis (“Executor”), representing Kelsier Group Co. and Davis Group Co., collectively referred to as “Kelsier”.

2. Mauricio Novelli

3. Sergio Morales

4. Manuel Terrones Godoy

Jointly referred to as the “partners.”

1. Summary

The purpose of this agreement is to establish a formal association to position Argentina as a global blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies through the strategic advice of Sergio Morales and the integral collaboration between the parties.

• Objective: Sergio Morales will act as an official web advisor/blockchain for Javier Milei, ensuring Argentina’s leadership in blockchain, AI and cryptocurrencies.

• Association scope: Kelsier Group Co. will supervise and manage all privatized and public agreements related to blockchain/web3, promoting regulatory innovation, education and public-private associations.

• Government relationship: This agreement establishes an indirect association with the Government of Argentina, which will support the structuring of all agreements exclusively, expediting processes and acting as a committed and active partner.

2. Key terms

Advisory role agreements

• Advice Agreement: Confirmed.

• Association Agreements: Confirmed.

• Main Advisor: Appoint an Argentine citizen (Sergio Morales) as the main advisor for Blockchain initiatives.

• Public ads:

• Announce the advice role of Sergio Morales.

• Promote Argentina’s advanced position in blockchain innovation, AI and cryptocurrencies.

Mandate for Kelsier Group Co.

• Exclusive authority: Kelsier receives exclusive authority for agreements related to blockchain, AI and cryptocurrencies.

Non -competition clause

• 6 -month exclusivity period from the firm.

• Meta of agreements for $ 10m for April 30, 2025.

• In case of success, the Agreement extends to a period of 2.5 years, linked to the re-election or re-numbness of Milei.

Red State Consortium in Argentina

• Release a pilot program for a network state initiative, replicable in other regions.

• Schedule:

• Year 1: Pilot phase.

• Year 2: Implementation phase.

• Year 3: Launch of the “Freedom Currency”.

Political Association Objectives

• Strengthen and expand the influence of the political party.

• Formalize associations between political structure and business initiatives.

Access and business priorities

• Direct access to Javier Milei and Karina Milei for priority discussions.

• Fluid coordination and preference for Kelsier and its partners in agreements.

Crypto regulation

• Public recognition of contributions to crypto regulation in Argentina.

• Nomination of five taxpayers for regulatory development.

• Forcing Blockchain companies to invest in public universities through educational programs.

Government coordination

• Complete access to the Cabinet and Congress members to expedite agreements and licenses.

• Ensure that all necessary settings are complete before Tech Forum 2025.

Non -elusion clause

• Prohibition of avoiding Kelsier in the negotiation of agreements.

• Total transparency over all agreements.

3. Financial terms

Capital distribution

• 35% of the capital: reserved for the Argentine team (Mauricio Novelli, Sergio Morales, Manuel Terrones Godoy).

• 65% of the capital: Reserved for Kelsier Group Co.

Retention structure

• Initial payment: $ 300,000 for the first month.

• Monthly retention: $ 250,000 per month for the next 6 months.

• Term: Retention covers the period from November 20, 2025 to May 20, 2026.

Exclusivity of licenses

• All licenses for Bitget, Bybit, OKX and Bingx will be granted exclusively through Kelsier Group CO.

4. Benefits

• Positioning: Argentina will become a global innovation center in blockchain, AI and cryptocurrencies.

• Unified strategy: alignment between political and business strategies.

• Growth opportunities: advances in education, regulation and economic development.

5. Call to action

• Formalize Sergio Morales’ advice and announce it publicly.

• Execute the mandate agreement with Kelsier Group Co.

• Establish the structure of the Red State Consortium and implement the described schedule.

6. Exclusivity clause

• Term: Exclusivity until April 30, 2025, with an extension of 2.5 years if 8 -digit agreements during the term are signed and executed.

• Extended scope: any agreement outside the scope of web3 and blockchain proposed by Kelsier must be considered with the objective of strengthening relationships and fulfilling contracts through Kelsier Group CO.

Signatures

By Kelsier Group Co. and Davis Group Co.

Hayden Mark Davis

Contract executor

By the partners:

Mauricio Novelli

Sergio Morales

Manuel Terrones Godoy

