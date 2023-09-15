Gadzhiev said that Mineev will receive about 15 million rubles for the fight with Carvalho

Promoter Kamil Gadzhiev named the approximate fee of the Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Vladimir Mineev for the fight with the Brazilian Rafael Carvalho. Quotes from a specialist “Match TV”.

“Vladimir’s fees are now around 15 million,” Gadzhiev said. However, he did not disclose the details of the agreement for the fight with Carvalho.

Mineev and Carvalho will fight according to kickboxing rules on September 15. The fight will take place at a tournament in Elista.

At the moment, Mineev is taking part in a special operation in Ukraine. The athlete, who previously served in the Airborne Forces, received the summons in September. In October 2021, Mineev defeated Magomed Ismailov by knockout in a fight at the AMC Fight Nights tournament. He retained the organization’s middleweight championship belt.

Carvalho is a former Belaltor champion. In total, in his professional career he won 16 victories and suffered six defeats. Mineev has 16 victories in MMA with only one defeat and one draw.