Hearn said that Bivol should defeat Aziz, and Beterbiev – Smith before a joint fight

British promoter Eddie Hearn called the condition for the fight between Russian boxers Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. His words lead boxing news.

“So Bivol has to fight against Dan Aziz. Hope the deal goes through. And then the winner of this fight will fight the winner of the pair Artur Beterbiev – Callum Smith, ”said Hearn.

Beterbiev owns three championship belts in the light heavyweight category: according to the versions of the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO). In total, he won 19 victories in his career and did not suffer a single defeat.

Bivol has 21 wins and no losses. He holds the world championship belt according to the World Boxing Association (WBA).