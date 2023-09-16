Khryunov said that actor Danny Trejo is participating in the search for an opponent for Taktarov

Promoter Vladimir Khryunov said that Hollywood actor Danny Trejo is participating in the search for an opponent for Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Oleg Taktarov. Quotes from a specialist “Match TV”.

Khryunov said that he is currently conducting intensive negotiations with the Mexican group. “We found several people, and among them there is even one MMA fighter who is ready to fight with Oleg. Now we are discussing Danny’s arrival in Russia and organizing the fight,” the promoter added.

On September 18, Taktarov and MMA fighter Jeff Monson fought according to boxing rules. It lasted three rounds and ended in a draw. They later signed a contract for another meeting.

55-year-old Taktarov is known for his performances in early tournaments of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He won one of them, defeating Tank Abbott in the finals of UFC 6: Clash of the Titans in 1995. In his professional career, he won 17 victories and suffered 5 defeats. Two more fights with his participation ended in a draw.