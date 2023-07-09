The construction of our nation project already has initiated and, with it, also begins the end of the López Obrador anarchy. The profiles The brightest started from the beginning of the week with their official registration in search of becoming the person responsible for the construction of the Broad Front for Mexicothat from the PRI we promote together with BREAD and PRD.

From our party, the PRI, Enrique de la Madrid started their registration process and proudly mentioned that the PRI that you know is the one that helped us to go from the caudillos to the institutions. If today we are a country of institutions, it is precisely thanks to the PRI. In addition, he stressed that the militancy of the tricolor is what gives us strength and vigor as a party. I agree with that opinion.

One of our greatest representatives in the Senate of the Republic is, without a doubt, Beatrice Paredeswho also filed his registration request and made it clear that “govern It’s not a joke, it’s not a vaudeville.” It is willing to work to build, together with civil society, a true national project.

From civil society, they took our flag Sergio Ivan Torres Bravorepresentative of the National Network of Police Associations, the activist Victor Hugo Gutierrez Yanezas well as Israel Rivas, who has been a representative and spokesperson for parents of children with cancer. This social movement arose during the misrule of Morena due to the lack of medicines for minors who face this disease.

With a prominent profile and, unfortunately, much attacked from the pulpit of the morning of the National Palace tenantcame to your record the Senator Xóchitl Gálveza woman with a great career and an inspiring life story.

Also, with a great political career and an impeccable career in legislative representation, Santiago Creel decided to register as an aspirant to direct the Broad Front for Mexico.

We cannot pass up important records such as that of the deputy gabriel quadri and the former senator Jorge Luis Preciadoas well as the ex-governor of Michoacán for the PRD, Silvano Aureolesand the ex-governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca.

We eagerly awaited the possible registration of Jose Angel Gurriaformer secretary of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), but desisted from doing so. However, we cannot pass up the great contribution of him, and our national leaders, together, PRI’s Alejandro Moreno, Marko Cortés of the PAN and Jesus Zambrano of the PRD, they invited him to join a group of experts and specialists to contribute, with their vision and professionalism, to the construction of a government that represents them. We are sure that it will be so.

The construction of this national front It is crucial for the strengthening of democracy and for the effective promotion of citizen participation in a government of coalition. This alliance will allow the union of various forces and ideological currents, hand in hand with citizens and civil society organizations, generating more balanced and consensual public policies, with the broadest and most plural participation. Mexico today it needs to move towards a new stage of its political life through government stability, which promotes authentic economic and social development, generating confidence both internally and internationally.

We are on the road, in the unique opportunity to strengthen the democracy, expand political representation and promote a stable and participatory government. Our great project is cooking little by little and with enormous expectations for the future, which is why the valuable support of all civil society is required.

The narrative of ruling party did everything to generate distrust PRIgenerated an unprecedented persecution of Pdte. Alejandro Morenodid absolutely everything so that this historical method of full democratic, inclusive exercise, of unity between parties in full reconciliation with the citizenry, would not be consolidated: Today, in addition to being a reality, the Broad Front for Mexico, the PRI is the pivotal party, the faithful of the balance, who has the greatest capacity for operability, unfolding and once again we are going to show that we are on the side of Mexico, of freedom, just as we built this country of institutions, we will do it again and this time we will rescue it from the dictatorship to which AMLO In these 5 years it has started and we will not allow it to continue. It is time to evolve and for all of us to show our best version, sinaloa and Mexico they need us.

