The promises of Cruz Azul that could not reach their potential and failed

It is true that La Máquina has trained footballers who later became a reality as Ricardo Osorio, Julio Dominguez, Nacho Flores, Oscar Perez, Francisco Palenciaamong others, however, there are also those who stayed on the road.

Despite good flashes, later he left for saint Louisthen jaguars and so it began to land in different places, from Spain and Guatemala. In the end, who seemed destined to be an important pillar in the national team and the club, he registered 18 goals in 188 games.

The under-17 world champion also made his debut in 2007 and after six goals in 51 duels he went on to jaguars at the 2010 Bicentennial, where he had outstanding performances. Despite winning titles with Morelia and veracruzthe midfielder could not reach his best version.

Tomorrow at 8 pm we will be with Víctor Gutiérrez and Gabino Velasco at #ExprofessionalExperiences by @soycelestemx on youtube and facebook pic.twitter.com/rS7pMeNWZp — José Antonio Ramírez Martínez (@pecasJARM) July 14, 2022

However, his stay was barely one year because they sent him to Neza FCliving another year in La Noria, without convincing after 25 games and a bit.

The goalkeeper had surprised in 2017 after saving two penalties against Porto in a friendly, but was quickly loaned out to Colima Parrotsreturning to Blue Cross to manifest in the Premier leaguewithout once again receiving the expected chance to relieve the cement captain.

The midfielder played 15 games with two assists without making the final jump and got lost on the way.