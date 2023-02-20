The promises of Cruz Azul that could not reach their potential and failed

Throughout its history, Cruz Azul has had several players who generated a lot of expectations, however, they ended up going out the back door or into oblivion due to lack of opportunities or a drop in level, while others continued their journey in other clubs.
It is true that La Máquina has trained footballers who later became a reality as Ricardo Osorio, Julio Dominguez, Nacho Flores, Oscar Perez, Francisco Palenciaamong others, however, there are also those who stayed on the road.
El Duende was part of that litter that emerged champions in the U-17 World Cup in Peru in 2005, he even brought some joy to the cement club when they reached the finals, but he did not finish consolidating himself, being remembered for that final against Toluca where he left on a stretcher after a collision with Jose Manuel Cruzaltawhich they lost.
Despite good flashes, later he left for saint Louisthen jaguars and so it began to land in different places, from Spain and Guatemala. In the end, who seemed destined to be an important pillar in the national team and the club, he registered 18 goals in 188 games.
Another youth squad player who is also more remembered for a painful ankle injury that left him out of action for a long time.
The under-17 world champion also made his debut in 2007 and after six goals in 51 duels he went on to jaguars at the 2010 Bicentennial, where he had outstanding performances. Despite winning titles with Morelia and veracruzthe midfielder could not reach his best version.
The midfielder had a lot of reflectors on him for having made his debut at just 15 years, eight months and 25 days, in a duel of InterLeague of 2008, although he also did it in the League. However, due to certain attitudes he was never able to transcend, spending more time in the affiliate of Hidalgo Blue Cross. He also played for the U-17 and U-20 teams, but missed the 2009 U-17 World Cup due to indiscipline.
The containment was the recurring change of Gerardo Torrado and the Paraguayan Cristian Riveros During 2008, however, it did not end up exploring and in 2010 it was sent to Queretaro. Already in 2019, he retired from the courts and became a technical assistant for La Máquina Sub-15.
The goalkeeper remains active in the First Division as he is the second goalkeeper of Saints Lagoonis also remembered for having been a member of Xolos and being continuously called to the inferiors of the selection and major, although for now he is in the sights of the al hilal from Saudi Arabia. However, with the sky-blue he was never able to debut after having passed through the sub-17 and sub-20 categories.
Another of the promises that he simply could not deliver. The striker made his debut in 2015 through Sergio Buenospending three years in the celestial ranks without anything momentous happening, so he ended up in Deer of Merida. During his time at La Noria he saw action in 52 games with two goals and two assists.
The defensive midfielder made his debut in 2015 and was part of the Olympic Tri process towards Rio de Janeiro 2016. Unfortunately, he failed to consolidate and for the 2018 Apertura he was announced as reinforcement of cougarswhere he had no luck either, so he returned to the Hidalgo Blue Cross. He lived 36 games with two goals for the club.
The midfielder also sought to be a figure in the sky-blue club after having spent his entire training process in the Basic Forces.
However, his stay was barely one year because they sent him to Neza FCliving another year in La Noria, without convincing after 25 games and a bit.
It was brought in in 2018 to define itself as the successor to Jesus Crown in the arc, coming from jaguars.
The goalkeeper had surprised in 2017 after saving two penalties against Porto in a friendly, but was quickly loaned out to Colima Parrotsreturning to Blue Cross to manifest in the Premier leaguewithout once again receiving the expected chance to relieve the cement captain.
He received the opportunity to debut thanks to Thomas Boy in 2016. The board thought that he was the first of many homegrown players to lead the team to glory, without anything exceptional happening.
The midfielder played 15 games with two assists without making the final jump and got lost on the way.
